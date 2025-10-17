Jobs, jobs, jobs: SA’s record employment

Release date: 16/10/25

More South Australians have jobs than ever before, with new national employment data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing the total number of people employed in the state hit a new record high last month.

The total number of people employed jumped by 4,900 to 986,500 – the highest number ever recorded.

Overall, the number of people in jobs has increased by 85,900 since the Malinauskas Government took office.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for SA was 4.5 per cent – down 0.4 percentage points on the previous month. This was in line with the national rate, which was also 4.5 per cent.

The number of people in full-time employment jumped by 1,100 to 643,100.

A record participation rate of 64.8 per cent further highlights the burgeoning strength of the South Australian economy.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Jobs are the bedrock of everything we do as a Labor Government.

In the month of September there were more people employed in South Australia than ever before – while the participation rate is also higher than ever before.

More people in jobs means more people able to spend, which helps small businesses and the broader economy.

Overall, we have seen some 85,900 extra jobs created since the Malinauskas Government took office, which is an incredibly pleasing result and clearly a positive sign that the SA economy is heading in the right direction.