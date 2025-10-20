Blecon, Molex and InPlay Team up to Deliver Cloud Connected Labels

Peel, Stick & Track: BLE Smart Labels feed real-world location and data to cloud applications and AI Blecon Smart Label Hotspot Network

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blecon today announced the launch of Cloud Connected BLE Smart Labels , addressing enterprise demand for flexible form-factors that can efficiently deliver physical location and sensor data to the cloud. This technology solution puts Smart Labels into the hands of product and solution builders, enabling them to deliver powerful asset-tracking and visibility solutions for a range of uses, including authentication and anti-counterfeit tracking, cold chain monitoring, medical device and patient tracking, inventory management, fleet and logistics tracking and real-time locationservices.Uniting Blecon’s managed Bluetooth Beacon Networks, Molex’s expertise in flexible electronics and InPlay’s low-cost NanoBeacon™ silicon delivers a Smart Label solution that goes far beyond the capabilities of RFID and at a lower cost than cellular GPS trackers. These Smart Labels are:- Simple to deploy: peel, stick and track without complex setup.- Efficient to scale: using existing smartphones, laptops and gateways as infrastructure.- Rich in data: providing identity, geolocation, timestamps and sensor insights.- Streamlined for operations: safe, disposable design that eliminates reverse logistics.- Seamlessly integrated: enabling data to be routed into existing and new cloud applications, tracking platforms and AI workflows.Blecon’s Beacon Network infrastructure leverages the Bluetooth already built-in to smartphones, scanners, laptops and gateways as its Hotspots, providing Smart Labels with roaming connectivity and flexible deployment. Real-world location and sensor data can flow directly into enterprise platforms, databases and AI through open APIs, unlocking cloud-native applications that leverage BLE Smart Labels as data sources. Blecon’s firmware leverages the IN100 capabilities to provide security, privacy, sensor data and automatic onboarding to the Blecon Beacon Network for seamless and secure cloud integrations.“Enterprises need to collect physical data that they can integrate and deploy, without building custom infrastructure and within tight cost-constraints,” said Simon Ford, CEO of Blecon. “Our Bluetooth Beacon Networks provide that foundation, enabling BLE Smart Labels to deliver tracking and sensor data to developers’ and integrators’ cloud applications, platforms and AI.”With its TrackLabel BLE Smart Labels, Molex brings decades of expertise in flexible printed circuits, wireless connectivity and thin-film power to a new form factor. Less than 1 mm thick, TrackLabel features a seamless activation mechanism that wakes the label on placement and a non-lithium power source ensures compliance for air-shipment as well as safe disposal.“Molex’s TrackLabel represents a breakthrough in making tracking intelligence thin and flexible,” said Rob Irwin, Sr Manager, Sensor Integration & Advanced Development at Molex. “By combining our label innovation with InPlay’s silicon and Blecon’s Beacon Network we are able to deliver a high-performance tracking technology for large-scale logistics and supply chains.”InPlay’s NanoBeacon™ IN100 is at the heart of each TrackLabel, a Bluetooth LE system-on-chip designed specifically for ultra-low cost and ultra-low power applications. By reducing silicon and system complexity, the IN100 allows Smart Labels to be produced at a lower cost than ever, while delivering industry-leading energy efficiency to maximize operating life and fully leverage thin, printable battery technologies.“InPlay is pushing the limits of Bluetooth and ultra-low cost form factors,” said Jason Wu, CEO of InPlay. “Our NanoBeacon architecture eliminates silicon and manufacturing complexity to enable optimal Smart Label products, while ensuring extremely low energy consumption for scalable, sustainable and cloud-connected intelligence.”See them in actionThe Cloud Connected BLE Smart Labels will be on show at WIoT Tomorrow , 22–23 October in Wiesbaden, Germany. Visitors can experience the technology on the Blecon booth (L1-04) and the InPlay booth (L1-11).Get access & insightsTo begin building with Smart Labels or arrange an expert-led workshop on Beacon Network technologies, visit: https://blecon.net/ble-smart-labels About BleconBlecon enables deployment of Bluetooth Beacon Networks using flexible coverage options, feeding real-world location & data to cloud applications & AI. With roaming mobile and dedicated Hotspots, direct cloud integrations and support for both Basic and Smart Beacons, Blecon gives organisations the tools to design, deploy, and operate their own Bluetooth Beacon Networks. For more information, visit https://www.blecon.net/ About InPlayInPlay, Inc., a Trackonomy company, designs ultra-low-cost wireless semiconductor products that enable the next generation of smart labels, sensors, and IoT devices. Its NanoBeacon™ SoCs power scalable, battery-efficient Bluetooth connectivity for logistics, healthcare, gaming, and industrial applications. For more information, visit https://inplay-tech.com

