Veterinary Eye Care Market to Reach USD 11.40 Bn by 2032, Tele-Ophthalmology & Minimally Invasive Treatments

Veterinary Eye Care Market was valued at USD 7.43 Bn. in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.40 Bn. by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Explore the booming Veterinary Eye Care Market , projected to grow from USD 7.43 Bn in 2024 to USD 11.40 Bn by 2032 at a 5.5% CAGR. Discover trends, growth drivers, AI diagnostics, tele-ophthalmology, minimally invasive treatments, and key insights shaping the global pet eye care industry.Veterinary Eye Care Market Overview:Veterinary Eye Care Market is projected to rise from USD 7.43 Bn in 2024 to USD 11.40 Bn by 2032, fueled by increasing pet ocular disorders, growing awareness of preventive eye health, and demand for AI diagnostics, tele-ophthalmology, minimally invasive surgeries, and topical therapies. Key players like Zoetis, Bausch + Lomb, and Dechra Pharmaceuticals drive innovation, while North America leads and Europe and Asia Pacific present strong growth potential.Veterinary Eye Care Market Set to Soar as Advanced Ophthalmology and Telemedicine Revolutionize Pet Eye HealthVeterinary Eye Care Market is surging as 20-30% of pets, including dogs and cats, face cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, and corneal ulcers, driving demand for preventive and advanced treatments. Breakthroughs in veterinary ophthalmology, from OCT imaging and digital slit-lamp diagnostics to phacoemulsification surgeries and anti-inflammatory eye drops, along with tele-ophthalmology, are making expert pet eye care faster, more accessible, and highly effective, fuelling unprecedented growth in the U.S. and global markets.Veterinary Eye Care Market Unlocks New Growth as AI, Tele-ophthalmology, and Advanced Treatments Transform Pet HealthVeterinary Eye Care Market offers untapped opportunities as rising pet ownership, growing awareness of ocular health, and demand for advanced diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments create a surge in preventive and therapeutic eye care solutions. Emerging trends in tele-ophthalmology, AI-assisted imaging, and veterinary-specific pharmaceuticals are transforming how dogs, cats, and other companion animals receive care, opening exciting growth avenues across the U.S. and global veterinary eye care market.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/veterinary-eye-care-market/2712 Veterinary Eye Care Market Confronts High-Cost Hurdles:Can Tele-ophthalmology and Pet Insurance Unlock Growth?Veterinary Eye Care Market faces cost-driven challenges as advanced ophthalmic treatments like phacoemulsification for canine cataracts cost USD 2,000–4,000 per eye, while diagnostic tools such as tonometers and OCT systems require hospitals to invest USD 15,000–40,000. These financial barriers risk limiting access and slowing growth, but expanding pet insurance coverage and affordable tele-ophthalmology solutions offer practical ways to improve accessibility and sustain momentum in the U.S. and global veterinary eye care market.Veterinary Eye Care Market Booms:Canine Treatments, Conjunctivitis, and Topical Therapies Driving Explosive GrowthVeterinary Eye Care Market is witnessing rapid growth across diagnosis, treatment, and specialized care. The treatment segment, covering medications, lenses, and laser devices, dominates with over 56% of the market, reflecting the rising prevalence of ocular conditions in pets. Among animals, canines lead the market, with millions of U.S. households seeking specialized eye care for conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, corneal ulcers, and retinal diseases. Topical treatments, including NSAIDs, lubricants, corticosteroids, and antibiotics, remain the preferred route due to ease of use and rapid therapeutic effect, while conjunctivitis emerges as the most common indication, driving high demand.Key Trends in Veterinary Eye Care Market:AI Diagnostics, Tele-Ophthalmology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Driving GrowthTechnological Advancements: Integration of AI diagnostics, tele-ophthalmology, and advanced surgical tools is enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility in the veterinary eye care market.Minimally Invasive Surgery: Rising demand for phacoemulsification systems and glaucoma implants is driving better outcomes and faster recovery in the veterinary eye care market.Veterinary Eye Care Market Key Developments:Zoetis and Dechra Drive Innovation with Advanced Ophthalmic TreatmentsZoetis R&D Initiatives: In 2024, Zoetis launched new programs for sustained-release ophthalmic treatments, advancing management of chronic eye conditions in companion animals.Dechra Pharmaceuticals Initiatives: In 2024, Dechra expanded veterinary ophthalmology investments with advanced NSAID and corticosteroid formulations for animal eye care.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/veterinary-eye-care-market/2712 North America Veterinary Eye Care Market Leads Globally:Advanced Infrastructure and High Pet Ownership Drive Ophthalmic InnovationsNorth America Veterinary Eye Care Market leads globally, driven by advanced veterinary infrastructure, high pet ownership, and cutting-edge animal health care. With over 70,000 U.S. veterinarians and nearly 70% of households owning pets, demand for specialized ophthalmic diagnostics and treatments is soaring. Investments in integrated electronic health records (EHRs) enable precise tracking and management of chronic eye disorders, positioning the region as a hub for innovative veterinary eye care solutions.Veterinary Eye Care Market Leaders Zoetis & Bausch + Lomb Drive Innovation with Advanced Ophthalmic TherapiesVeterinary Eye Care Market is dominated by Zoetis Inc. and Bausch + Lomb, leading with veterinary-specific innovations, advanced ophthalmic therapies, and global distribution networks. Zoetis drives growth with a robust drug portfolio for pet eye infections and inflammation, while Bausch + Lomb leverages its human ophthalmology expertise to deliver precision eye care solutions. Recent developments, including Bausch & Lomb’s Project Watson for canine eye and ear health (2022) and Merck Animal Health’s acquisition of EyeBio (2024), highlight a surge in advanced veterinary ophthalmic treatments, fuelling market expansion and innovation worldwide.Veterinary Eye Care Market Key Player:North AmericaZoetis (USA)Bausch + Lomb (Canada)Merck Animal Health (USA)Innovacyn (USA)I-MED Animal Health (Canada)Accutome (USA)LKC Technologies (USA)TVM Animal Health (UK)Bayer Animal Health (USA)Manna Pro Products (USA)EuropeDechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)Ceva Santé Animale (France)Halma (Keeler, UK)HEINE Optotechnik (Germany)AJL Ophthalmic (Spain)AN-VISION GmbH (Germany)Revenio Group (iCare) (Finland)Optomed (Finland)Domes Pharma (France)Anicura (Sweden)Asia PacificNIDEK (Japan)Menicon (Japan)Nova Eye Medical (Australia)Yuesen Med (China)Icare Finland Oy (Finland)Freedom Ophthalmic (India)Middle East and AfricaCorNeat Vision (Israel)Beaphar (Netherlands)South AmericaAgener União Saúde Animal (Brazil)Ourofino Saúde Animal (Brazil)Analyst Perspective:Veterinary Eye Care Market is poised for robust growth, driven by rising ocular disorders in pets, including cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, and corneal complications affecting 20–30% of animals globally. Increasing pet ownership, especially in North America and Europe, combined with growing awareness of preventive and advanced eye care, is boosting demand for specialized diagnostics, AI-assisted imaging, tele-ophthalmology, and minimally invasive surgeries like phacoemulsification and glaucoma implants. Topical therapies and advanced veterinary pharmaceuticals from key players like Zoetis and Dechra Pharmaceuticals enhance treatment efficacy and market penetration. 