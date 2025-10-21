Garlic Market Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth Trends, Research Insights, and Forecast (2025–2032)

The Asia Pacific region leads the Garlic Market. This is because the region has more countries with the ideal range of cultivation of the Garlic crop.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garlic Market was valued at USD 23.41 billion in 2024, and the total market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 32.79 billion by 2032."Once kitchens all over the world could not do without it, but now this ingredient has come to be one of the major constituents of cost-effective recipes in commerce in food, drugs, nutraceuticals, and kitchens around the world."Curious to peek inside? Grab your sample copy of this report now: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/garlic-market/2543 Garlic Market OverviewThe world Garlic Market is in a consistent growth trajectory with a twin utility as a food ingredient and natural health booster. Garlic is used across cuisines since it has a strong smell, a flavor-enhancing quality, and medicinal properties. Fresh, dehydrated, frozen, and preserved forms of garlic are quite popular and consumed by industries and consumers alike. Increased consumption of garlic products was another effect caused by the COVID-19 crisis; consumers were increasingly inclined to care more about health now. It was prescribed almost everywhere, including the household kitchen and pharmacy stores, due to the antimicrobial and immunity-boosting properties of garlic. Beyond using it mainly as a culinary ingredient, garlic is also about to travel with the growing trend in functional foods, supplements, and traditional medicine. Investments are being made into new processing technologies that will help in retaining bioactive compounds such as allicin while boosting the shelf life of the product. These trends include rising market demand for organic garlic, improving the supply chain systems for processing, and increasing exports from Asia, which all expectedly would give the market impetus through the entire forecast period.Garlic Market DynamicsPharmaceutical and Functional Foods Applications Steer Their Growth: The therapeutic properties of garlic are recognized by researchers and health organizations to include support for immunity, protection for the cardiovascular system, and antibacterial and antifungal properties. The Arthritis Foundation and other health entities also recommend garlic to reduce inflammation and improve heart health. Therefore, with consumers now increasingly inclined towards natural remedies and plant-based wellness, manufacturers have started developing garlic-enriched supplements, nutraceuticals, and fortified foods.Culinary Demand and Globalization of Taste: Garlic is still demanded by consumers for use in a variety of cuisines. The increasing globalization of Asian, Mediterranean, and fusion food is driving the demand. Food processors and restaurants are adding dehydrated and powdered garlic for ease of use and consistency of flavor for their customers.Supply chain and pricing problems: The agricultural market is in a state of change, from falling crops to rising costs of production. Growing garlic is labor-intensive, and its yields mainly depend on climate, soil quality, and post-harvest care. Price volatility in exporting countries such as China and India often leads to disruption of supply on the global market.Research and development have opened up channels for innovation and convenience: It is one of the active research and development areas to develop methods that would preserve garlic and its nutrients, but prolong its shelf life. Transformation in consumer behavior, preferring convenience, has led to the formulation and production of ready-to-use garlic pastes, capsules, and infused oils. Increased awareness of organic as well as pesticide-free produce has shaped demand for certified organic garlic in Europe and North America.To explore this subject matter further, please click on the link provided: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/garlic-market/2543 Garlic Market Segment AnalysisBy Types of Products:Hard Neck Garlic: This kind of garlic is expected to lead the market because of its superior flavor and adaptability in colder climates. It has larger cloves than other forms, hence being preferred by chefs and high-end retailers.Soft Neck Garlic: This type of garlic has a long shelf life and inclination towards mass production. It has even been cultivated extensively under warmer climates to yield very high amounts for exports mainly through China and India.By Form:Fresh Garlic: It has the highest market share as consumers prefer the original smell and nutritional gain from bulbs freshly harvested. Fresh garlic is used in most households and restaurants.Dehydrated Garlic: This form is popularizing rapidly because of its long shelf life and suitability for industrial food processing.Frozen and Preserved Garlic: These are, however, manufactured mainly for sauce, marinade, and convenience food applications. Manufacturers are working to retain nutrients as much as possible while processing.By ApplicationCulinary: The largest segment by far, accounting for over 40 percent of the global market share in 2024. Garlic is a staple ingredient in the cooking of almost every single cuisine and food preparation around the globe.Food Dressings & Seasonings: Consumer Preference towards Flavor-rich Condiments is Increasing, thus Boosting Demand in Sauces, Pickles, and Salad Dressings.Snacks & Convenience Foods: Now, increased usage of garlic flavouring in chips, savory snacks, and ready-to-eat meals pushes this area.Meat & Poultry Products: As a natural flavor enhancer and preservative in marinades as well as in processed meats.For a broader understanding of this study, visit the webpage below: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/garlic-market/2543 Garlic Market Regional OutlookThe Asia-Pacific region occupies a dominant position in garlic production, along with its consumption, and the present and majority share of production. China stands as the leading producer and exporter. However, India, South Korea, and Thailand hold secondary places. The climatic conditions, availability of labor, and large agricultural base of the region have always supported this dominance. Rise in exports from Asia maintains the world demand from the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.The North American commercial sector is a major consumer, with the growing consumption of garlic in fast foods, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals. While the United States imports large quantities of garlic from China, local production in places like California or Mexico is increasing owing to the demand for fresh and organic product lines.The consumption of garlic in Europe is due to Mediterranean cuisine and the move toward healthy eating. Italy, Spain, and France are still significant importers. Organic labeling and traceability by the EU have motivated sustainable sourcing and regional cultivation initiatives.In the Middle East & Africa, Steady growth is expected to happen owing to growing retail distribution and rising acceptance of ready-to-eat products. The area also displays growing interest in garlic for its medicinal and cosmetic purposes.Countries like Argentina and Brazil are becoming secondary exporters and consumers of garlic. Favorable agricultural conditions and investments in modern farming practices are positively influencing garlic production within the region.Garlic Market Key PlayersThe global garlic market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global manufacturers focusing on product diversification, packaging innovation, and global trade expansion.Major Companies Include:Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc. (U.S.)The Garlic Company LLC (U.S.)California Garlic Company (U.S.)Mcfadden Farm (U.S.)Mr. Lucky (U.S.)Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc. (U.S.)Filaree Garlic Farm (U.S.)Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd. (China)Atmiya International (India)South West Garlic Farm (U.K.)McCormick & Company Inc. (India)NOW Foods (U.S.)Mars Incorporated (U.S.)NILON’S (India)Dabur (India)These key players are investing in supply chain efficiency, organic certification, and value-added garlic products such as garlic oil, powder, and capsules to meet rising consumer demand.Related Reports:Agricultural Biologicals Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Agricultural-Biologicals-Market/344 Agriculture Equipment Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Agriculture-Equipment-Market/457 Smart Agriculture Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Smart-Agriculture-Market/462 Space Agriculture Market https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Space-Agriculture-Market/1808 About Stellar Market Research:Established in 2018, Stellar Market Research is India Based consulting and advisory firm focused on helping clients to reach their business transformation objectives with advisory services and strategic business. The company’s vision is to be an integral part of the client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. 