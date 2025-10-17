InDepth Excavation of Snohomish County Shares New Plan to Make Utility Trenching Safer and Easier

Excavation Job for Utility Trenching with Indepth Excavation Utility line trenching preperation with In-Depth Excavation Compaction of Soil being done by In-Depth Excavation Indepth Excavation's Logo

InDepth Excavation introduces a 2025 safety plan designed to make trenching faster, safer, and more reliable across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties.

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Depth Excavation , a family-run excavation company based out of 3220 157th Ave SE, Snohomish, WA 98290, has announced a new plan to make utility trenching safer, faster, and more reliable across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties. The company’s 2025 plan going into 2026 focuses on better teamwork, clear communication, and helping local communities with every project.Utility trenching plays a big part in keeping towns and businesses running. It’s used for water pipes, sewer lines, power cables, and internet connections. When done right, it helps everything run smoothly. When done wrong, it can cause leaks, power issues, or other problems that cost time and money. InDepth Excavation’s new plan helps prevent these issues with careful planning, safety checks, and years of on-the-job experience.Examples of these new plans with In-Depth Excavation1. Plan the job with a competent person who classifies soil, sets access/egress, and updates the plan as conditions change.2. Verify utility locates and daylight conflict zones with hydro/air vacuum before mechanical digging to prevent strikes.3. Select and implement a protective system using “Slope it, Shore it, Shield it,” and use engineered designs for trenches over 20 feet.4. Keep spoil piles and heavy equipment at least 2 feet from trench edges and account for loads that affect stability.5. Provide ladders or ramps within 25 feet for trenches 4 feet or deeper, maintain clear entry/exit paths, and never work under suspended loads.6. Inspect trenches daily and after rain, vibration, groundwater changes, or other condition shifts; stop work and correct hazards as needed.7. Test and control atmospheres in deeper or utility-adjacent trenches; ventilate if oxygen-deficient or if hazardous gases are present.8. Standardize and stage compliant trench boxes, shields, ladders, and ramps sized to typical work for faster, safer setup and movement.9. Train crews with tailgate talks on cave-ins, struck-bys, falls, and proper use of slope/shore/shield; reinforce compliance with current enforcement trends.10. Use signage, barriers, trench plates or temporary shoring as needed, and rely on current trenching safety guides to source compliant gear and training.“Trenching isn’t just about digging,” said Dillion Aschenbrenner, Owner of InDepth Excavation. “It’s about protecting what’s underground and helping everything above it work right. Our goal is to treat every job with care and do it right the first time.”The company’s plan highlights the importance of teamwork and communication between crew members and job partners. Each team receives hands-on safety training that covers equipment, soil stability, and emergency steps while on-site of the excavation service project . These changes are already helping projects finish faster and with fewer delays across job sites.One recent job in Arlington showed how teamwork pays off. After heavy rain made the ground soft around an older water line, the crew worked together to secure the trench and prevent any damage. “That day really showed how much experience and teamwork matter,” Dillion said. “It’s moments like that that make me proud of our crew.”Caring for the environment is also part of how InDepth Excavation works. The company uses cleaner fuel in its machines and soil protection methods that stop runoff and erosion. These efforts help keep local land and water clean while keeping projects on track.With many 8+ years of experience in trenching services , the crew knows how to handle Washington’s changing soil and weather. From the rainy slopes of Snohomish to the rocky ground in Skagit, the team has the skills to keep trenches safe, stable, and ready for construction.InDepth Excavation also keeps an open line with clients. They work with homeowners, builders, and city teams to share updates and timelines every step of the way. The goal is simple: honest work, clear communication, and safe results.About InDepth ExcavationInDepth Excavation is a family-owned business in Snohomish, Washington. They provide land clearing, grading, trenching, and other excavation services for homes and businesses. Known for safety, care, and honest work, InDepth Excavation proudly serves Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties with reliable solutions built on local experience.

