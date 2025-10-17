SECO announces early access to the Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 powered by Raspberry Pi

SECO Pi Vision 10.1 CM5

Developers and enterprises can now secure limited early access to SECO’s new industrial-grade HMI built on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5

This platform reflects our commitment to making connected and intelligent technologies more accessible to enterprises and developers, supporting faster innovation cycles and real-world applications.” — Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO

AREZZO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECO today announced the opening of exclusive early access registration for the Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 , the new industrial-grade Human-Machine Interface (HMI) powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. This initiative offers OEMs, developers, and the Raspberry Pi community the opportunity to be among the first to experience SECO’s latest HMI platform — available in limited quantities and at a special introductory price of €239.From idea to industry: Raspberry Pi power in an industrial-grade designThe Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 brings the power and flexibility of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 to an industrial-grade, fully enclosed HMI platform. Designed for developers, makers, and OEMs ready to move from prototyping to professional deployment, it delivers the full Raspberry Pi experience — now in a rugged, production-ready form.Built from a solid aluminum structure and featuring a 10.1-inch multi-touch display with IP66 front protection, the Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 is engineered for durability in demanding environments. Every component, from the panel-mount enclosure to the high-brightness display, has been designed for continuous industrial operation.With native compatibility with Raspberry Pi OS and full support for Clea OS, SECO’s Yocto-based secure operating system, developers can choose between rapid prototyping on Raspberry Pi OS and enterprise-grade management with Clea OS. This flexibility makes Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 the perfect bridge between the Raspberry Pi community and industrial-scale applications.Key Features:• Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 with quad-core Cortex-A76 processor• Up to 8 GB RAM and 64 GB eMMC storage• 10.1″ WXGA display with capacitive multi-touch• Rich I/O: USB 3.0, HDMI, RS-232/RS-485, Ethernet, GPIO• Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity• Metal housing with IP66 front and panel-mount design• Optional Clea integration for remote management, OTA updates, and AI-at-the-edgeWhether used as a development platform, a prototyping tool, or the core of a connected industrial device, Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 enables the Raspberry Pi community to go from idea to industry — without compromise.Powered by Clea OS: secure management and AI capabilitiesRunning Clea OS, SECO’s Yocto-based operating system, Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 provides secure fleet management, real-time data processing, and AI-at-the-edge capabilities. Clea OS enables enterprises to manage connected devices, deploy and update applications seamlessly, and provides developers with an open, ready-to-use environment to accelerate innovation.“With Pi Vision 10.1, we translate the flexibility of Raspberry Pi into a professional, industrial-grade solution,” said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO. “This platform reflects our commitment to making connected and intelligent technologies more accessible to enterprises and developers, supporting faster innovation cycles and real-world applications.”Flexible across markets and applicationsBy combining the Raspberry Pi ecosystem with SECO’s industrial reliability, the Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 enables rapid development of intelligent HMI solutions with long-term durability and broad software compatibility. Its flexibility makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, including:• Smart Building & HVAC: environmental monitoring, control panels, and energy efficiency management• Industrial & Factory Control: reliable HMIs for demanding environments• Retail & Kiosk: interactive POS, info totems, and digital signage• Vending & Smart Appliances: rugged touch interfaces for connected, IoT-ready machinesAvailabilityThe Pi Vision 10.1 CM5 is available in two configurations — 2 GB RAM / 16 GB eMMC and 8 GB RAM / 64 GB eMMC — both included in the limited launch offer.Early access registration is now open to secure priority availability of the first production units and the exclusive launch price: SECO: Pi Vision 10.1 CM5

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.