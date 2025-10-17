Octobank Unites Technology and Inspiration at TAF!25 — Central Asia’s Leading Creative Festival

Octobank Unites Technology and Inspiration at TAF!25

Octobank Unites Technology and Inspiration at TAF!25 — Central Asia's Leading Creative FestivalTashkent hosted the largest advertising and marketing festival in Central Asia — TAF!25, which brought together industry leaders, marketers, designers, and creators. One of the key partners of the event was Octobank, which acted as the general sponsor and presented its own creative zone dedicated to innovation and modern communications in the financial sector.Finance Meets CreativityTAF!25 traditionally unites brands, agencies, and experts who shape the future of communications in the region. This year, special attention was paid to technology, data, and new audience engagement formats — topics closely aligned with Octobank's philosophy.The Head of Marketing and PR at Octobank, Muhammad Alinazarov, opened the festival's educational program with a presentation titled "Behavioral Statistics: What Numbers Really Say About People." He explained how modern banks use analytics and behavioral data not just to sell products, but to understand their clients and build trust through digital empathy.Octobank as Part of the International JuryOctobank specialists joined the international jury of TAF!25, evaluating creative projects from across the CIS.Thus, the bank not only supported the industry as a sponsor but also became part of the professional community that sets standards of quality and inspiration for future campaigns."We are delighted to be part of an event where new ideas and trends are born. TAF is a platform where business and creativity come together to shape the region's future," said Muhammad Alinazarov, Head of Marketing and PR at Octobank.A Vibrant Brand SpaceDuring the two festival days, guests visited two branded Octobank stands, created in an original concept reflecting the spirit of innovation, openness, and digital transformation of the brand.One of the stands, themed "We're All Children, Just Grown Taller," symbolized sincerity, bold thinking, and belief in development — the values at the core of Octobank's philosophy. In line with its ESG values, Octobank prepared a symbolic gift for the guests — "Grow Your Brand", reminding them of the importance of sustainable growth and corporate responsibility.TAF!25 also coincided with another major announcement from Octobank: users can now make international payments via AliPay directly in the Octo-mobile app. The bank became one of the first in the region to integrate the Chinese payment service into its mobile interface. Bank representatives presented this new feature at the festival stands. The bank's creative zone became a hub of communication, ideas, and collaborations — exactly how Octobank envisions the future of finance in Central Asia.Award for Digital LeadershipThis year, Octobank received a special TAF!25 Award — "For Leadership in Creating User-Friendly Digital Solutions for Online Business in Uzbekistan in 2025."The high recognition from the Marketing Association of Uzbekistan reaffirmed the bank's contribution to the development of a modern business ecosystem and digital services in the region.The award was accepted on behalf of the bank by Khamid Jumaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board at Octobank:"Receiving awards is always a pleasure, especially at a festival that inspires and unites creative minds.We thank the TAF organizers for their recognition and trust — it's a strong motivation for us to keep moving forward and achieving new results!"TAF!25 — Shaping the Future of the RegionTAF! is Central Asia's largest festival of advertising, marketing, and communications, held annually and gathering hundreds of participants and brands.The anniversary event TAF!25 took place in Tashkent's Anhor Park under the motto "Ideas That Move the Future."The program included lectures, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and a creative case competition where the best projects received recognition from international experts.The festival once again proved that Uzbekistan — and the entire Central Asian region — is actively building its own creative ecosystem, with Octobank standing among the brands leading this movement forward.

