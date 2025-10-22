Pipeline Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Pipeline Construction Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the pipeline construction market has seen consistent expansion. Projections estimate the market shooting up from $49.97 billion in 2024 to $52.35 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors such as exploration and production of oil and gas resources, an escalating demand for secure, cost-effective, and dependable infrastructure for the transportation of oil and gas, coupled with rising investments in pipeline projects are contributing to the growth witnessed in the historic period.

In the coming years, the pipeline construction market size is anticipated to witness robust growth, escalating to $66.09 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This projected growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as initiatives to combat climate change, public opinion and resistance, geopolitical stability, resource discovery, and energy transition policies. Noteworthy trends expected in this period encompass technological progression, the proliferation of the oil and gas industry, emphasis on research and innovation, as well as automation and robotics.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Pipeline Construction Market?

The boost in energy use is a key driver of the pipeline construction industry. An increase in wealth, urban development, and better access to electricity are leading to heightened energy requirements. Industries that produce energy utilize pipelines to transport energy resources such as natural gas, propane, and gasoline. For example, in June 2024, the Energy Institute LLC, a chartered professional membership organization in the UK, reported that, in 2023, pipelines accounted for 56% of total energy consumption. The industry's growth rate was twice the global average at 2%. Therefore, the escalation in energy use will stimulate the pipeline construction market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pipeline Construction Market?

Major players in the Pipeline Construction include:

• Energy Transfer LP

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

• Enbridge lnc.

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

• Kinder Morgan Inc.

• Joint Stock Company Transneft

• Tenaris S.A

• Pembina Pipeline Corporation

• TechnipFMC plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Pipeline Construction Market?

Innovation in products is becoming a prevalent trend in the pipeline construction market. Key players in the market are focusing on introducing unique solutions in a bid to consolidate their market position. An example of this is the CYENS Centre of Excellence - a research and innovation entity located in Cyprus - which in November 2022, introduced the beta edition of an innovative imaging/video pipeline-interface tool named DgiStreamer. This innovative GUI (graphical user interface) software is a standalone pipeline builder compatible with both GStreamer and Deepstream, offering a user-friendly drag-and-drop function for linking diverse pipeline-building components, simplifying pipeline construction tasks. Relative to other existing options, this tool provides a swifter and simpler user experience and is adaptable to complex configuration types.

How Is The Pipeline Construction Market Segmented?

The pipeline construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pipe Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

2) By Equipment: Valves, Pipeline, Metering Skids, Compressor stations

3) By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

4) By Application: Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline

5) By End User: Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metallic: Steel Pipes, Copper Pipes, Aluminum Pipes, Other Metallic Pipes

2) By Non-Metallic: PVC Pipes, HDPE Pipes, FRP Pipes, Other Non-Metallic Pipes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Pipeline Construction Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the pipeline construction market and is projected for potential growth. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

