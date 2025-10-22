Comprehensive Report on the Roof Insulation Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Roof Insulation Market Through 2025?

The market for roof insulation has seen consistent growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $10.63 billion in 2024 to $10.89 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. This uptrend during the historical period may be traced back to several factors, including regulations promoting energy efficiency, an increase in construction and building projects, heightened consciousness about energy saving, the need for thermal comfort, as well as government initiatives and discount schemes.

In the coming years, a consistent expansion is anticipated in the roof insulation market, with predictions suggesting a rise to $13.09 billion by 2029, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The projected growth can be credited to factors such as population increase and urbanization, advancements in construction materials, renovation projects and retrofitting, strict environmental regulations, and issues related to energy expenditure. Notable trends for the forecast period embrace the inclusion of smart insulation technologies, emphasis on noise reduction and sound insulation, increasing need for recyclable insulation materials, customization aimed at energy-saving buildings, and governmental measures promoting energy-efficient construction.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Roof Insulation Market?

The proliferation of residential building projects is anticipated to fuel the growth of the roof insulation market. Residential construction, which encompasses the creation of new spaces and remodeling of pre-existing areas such as office buildings, apartments, and housing units meant for private occupancy, demands roof insulation. This is due to the fact that roof insulation is vital in enhancing energy efficiency, lessening energy expenses, and offering extra safeguarding for edifices. For illustration, reports from the Welsh Government, a UK-based government site for Wales, revealed in August 2023 that there were 5,785 new houses completed in Wales during 2022-23. This represents a 10% rise compared to the preceding year. Consequently, the on-going rise in residential construction projects is contributing to the expansion of the roof insulation market.

Which Players Dominate The Roof Insulation Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Roof Insulation include:

• BASF SE

• Saint-Gobain SA

• Dow Inc.

• Owens Corning Inc.

• Kingspan Group plc

• Huntsman International LLC

• Carlisle SynTec Systems

• Rockwool International A/S

• Synthos SA

• Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Roof Insulation Market?

Prominent businesses in the roof insulation materials market are keen on innovation to maintain their market position. For example, Profoam Corporation, a company based in Georgia that specializes in insulator foam, unveiled its NEW ProFill High Density .75/lb Density Open Cell Spray Foam insulation in April 2022. The ProFill spray foam brings superior dimensional stability and spray performance at a reasonable price. Moreover, it's an environmentally friendly product with a Low GWP (Global Warming Potential). The product boasts an impressive yield of 9,000 - 10,000 board feet, giving contractors a more profitable option compared to conventional closed-cell solutions.

Global Roof Insulation Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The roof insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Batts And Rolls, Rigid Insulation, Reflective system

2) By Building Type: Residential, Non-Residential

3) By Material: Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Plastic Foam, Other Materials

4) By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof

Subsegments:

1) By Batts And Rolls: Fiberglass Batts, Mineral Wool Batts, Rock Wool Batts

2) By Rigid Insulation: Polyisocyanurate Panels, Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Boards, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Boards

3) By Reflective System: Radiant Barriers, Reflective Insulation Systems

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Roof Insulation Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the roof insulation market, while Western Europe is anticipated to undergo the quickest growth rate in the upcoming period. The report on roof insulation market incorporates an analysis of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

