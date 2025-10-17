Iceland and China Deepen Geothermal Energy Cooperation During Presidential Visit

HE President Tomasdottir Visits Arctic Green Energy

Arctic Green Energy celebrates renewed Iceland–China geothermal cooperation, advancing clean, reliable heating and cooling for millions.

ICELAND, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A milestone in Iceland-China renewable energy collaboration was reached this week as H.E. President Halla Tómasdóttir of Iceland visited China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation in clean energy, with geothermal at the heart of their efforts.

At the conclusion of the state visit, the governments of Iceland and China issued a joint statement underscoring the importance of deepening collaboration on clean energy innovation, technology exchange, and climate action. Geothermal energy was highlighted as both a model of success and a cornerstone of future partnership.

A Partnership Powering Millions

For Arctic Green Energy, this renewed commitment marks a defining moment in the journey of Iceland-China cooperation. The joint venture between Arctic Green Energy and Sinopec Star—Sinopec Green Energy (SGE)—has been instrumental in transforming geothermal energy from an Icelandic expertise into one of China’s most significant green energy success stories.

Over nearly two decades, SGE has become the world’s largest and fastest-growing geothermal heating and cooling company. The partnership has already reduced CO₂ emissions by more than 25 million tons, serves millions of people across China, and holds over 250 industry-leading patents.

Next year, the pioneering collaboration will celebrate its 20th anniversary—a testament to sustained vision, mutual respect, and innovation between the two nations.

Strengthening Ties for the Future

During her visit, President Tómasdóttir met with Haukur Hardarson, Founder and Chairman of Arctic Green Energy, and Hou Qijun, Chairman of Sinopec Group, at the Arctic Green Energy office in Beijing. The meeting celebrated two decades of successful partnership and explored new opportunities for cooperation.

Discussions focused on the continued growth of SGE’s operations in China and abroad, strengthened research and development collaboration, and the expansion of geothermal education through the Iceland-China Geothermal Training Program. Emerging opportunities were also highlighted, including applications of geothermal energy for sustainable urban heating, industrial use, and clean cooling for AI data centers.

From Bilateral Success to Global Leadership

As global demand grows for scalable and reliable clean energy solutions, Iceland and China’s joint achievements in geothermal energy stand as a model of international cooperation. Their partnership demonstrates how technology, trust, and shared ambition can drive both environmental and economic progress.

Reflecting on the visit, Haukur Hardarson, Chairman of Arctic Green Energy, said:

“The state visit and joint statement mark a defining moment in the journey of Sino-Icelandic cooperation on geothermal energy. They are a recognition not only of what we have already achieved together, but also of the enormous potential that still lies ahead.

Over the past 19 years, our partnership has shown how collaboration built on trust, shared values, and technological excellence can turn geothermal energy into a cornerstone of clean and affordable living for millions.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of our collaboration, we look to the future with great optimism. Together with our partners at Sinopec and the continued support of both governments, we are ready to expand our reach, deepen our innovation, and strengthen our leadership in the global green energy transition.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.