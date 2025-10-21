GSJJ Continues Partnership with NBCF

gsjj and nbcf

AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSJJ is proud to continue its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) as a Platinum Partner, beginning in July 2025. This collaboration will support NBCF’s mission of Helping Women Now.GSJJ is donating 8,550 “pink ribbon” custom pins for free, as well as selling pins at a discounted price to NBCF. This collaboration stems from GSJJ's commitment to social responsibility and NBCF's commitment to serving the breast cancer community. The two parties will combine GSJJ's manufacturing strengths with NBCF's nationwide marketing resources to create a scalable and charitable marketing model.In today's socially conscious landscape, partnerships between non-profit charities and brands have emerged as a powerful force for good, proving that altruism and business success can go hand in hand. Such collaborations not only amplify the impact of charitable missions but also infuse brands with purpose, creating a virtuous cycle of social responsibility and growth.A prime example is the innovative alliance between GSJJ, a leader in custom product manufacturing, and NBCF, a leading breast cancer organization that provides early detection, education, and support services.According to Candice Hensley, Director of Strategic Partnerships at NBCF, “We are very grateful to GSJJ for their continued support. Everyone loves GSJJ’s beautiful pins! GSJJ’s generosity has reached so many women, volunteers, staff, and so much more.” She continued, “Over this past year, our organization has experienced remarkable growth, surpassing our expectations and reaching new milestones. This growth has allowed us to expand our programs and services, ultimately making a greater impact on the communities we serve. With your company’s exceptional pins, we believe your product will help to serve our mission.”GSJJ is proud to show support by donating pins to participate in this important cause. This partnership shows a shared commitment to raising awareness and supporting communities affected by breast cancer, and working together to make a meaningful difference in the lives across the country.About GSJJGSJJ is one of the largest promotional gifts manufacturers, and its main products include Custom Lapel Pins Custom Medals , Custom Patches, Custom Keyrings, Custom Neon Signs, etc. Its mission is to provide customers with the best quality products at very competitive prices and on time delivery. For more information, please visit www.gs-jj.com.au About NBCFRecognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Nowby providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star ratingfor 18 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ Name: HedyCompany: GS-JJE-mail: affiliate@gs-jj.comPhone: 1-866-573-4920

