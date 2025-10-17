Bringing the Aloha Spirit to Western Fashion with Launch of Leather & Lei – Hawaii’s First Handcrafted Cowgirl Boots

Leather & Lei - Hawaii Cowgirl Boots Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots - Red Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots - Black Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots - Yellow

Leather & Lei launches 11/1/2025, offering custom-to-order boots that honor tradition while celebrating the strength, independence, and grace of modern women.

I wanted to create something that represents the women who embody strength and beauty — those who work hard, move with purpose, and carry the aloha spirit wherever they go.” — Selena Costa

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Leather & Lei , our mission begins with honoring God — who guides our steps and inspires our purpose, beauty, and craft. We create limited-edition, handcrafted cowgirl boots that celebrate Hawaiian heritage while blending the rugged spirit of the West with the soulful grace of the islands. Each pair is a legacy of faith and culture, designed to empower women to walk boldly with confidence, culture, and purpose in every step.Now, Hawai‘i’s cowgirl culture is getting a fresh new spotlight with the debut of Leather & Lei, a women-owned, handcrafted, and made-to-order boot brand that fuses Western craftsmanship with aloha-inspired artistry. Founded by local entrepreneur Selena Costa, Leather & Lei will officially launch its first collection on October 27, 2025, offering custom-to-order boots that honor tradition while celebrating the strength, independence, and grace of modern women.Each pair of Leather & Lei boots is individually handcrafted and made-to-order, reflecting the brand’s dedication to quality and sustainability. With prices ranging between $400 and $600, the collection offers timeless pieces that combine the durability of traditional Western boots with subtle design details inspired by the islands — from embroidered and embossed floral patterns reminiscent of native blooms to natural color palettes that echo Hawai‘i’s landscapes.“Leather & Lei was born from my love of both Hawai‘i and the Western lifestyle,” says Selena Costa, founder and designer of Leather & Lei. “I wanted to create something, cowgirl boots , that represent the women who embody strength and beauty — those who work hard, move with purpose, and carry the aloha spirit wherever they go.”As a small, women-owned business, Leather & Lei embraces the spirit of craftsmanship and conscious fashion. Each pair is made-to-order to minimize waste, supporting a “slow fashion” movement that values longevity over mass production.To celebrate its pre-launch, Leather & Lei is offering local media and select partners exclusive insights and speak with Selena Costa about her journey — from concept to creation. Her story highlights Hawai‘i’s unique connection to paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) heritage across the islands and her mission to bring that legacy into modern fashion.Key Highlights:- Hawai‘i-based, women-owned handcrafted boot brand- Launching November 1, 2025- Prices: $400–$600 (made-to-order)- Inspired by the aloha spirit and paniolo (country / ranch) traditions- Commitment to sustainability and small-batch productionLeather & Lei aims to connect women who love Western fashion with the heart and artistry of the islands. By blending timeless craftsmanship with island-inspired design, the brand is positioning itself as a fresh voice in the Western fashion world — one where Aloha meets Americana.Media Opportunities:- Exclusive pre-launch interview with founder Selena Costa- Photo/video access for local lifestyle and business featuresAbout Leather & Lei:Founded in Hawai‘i, Leather & Lei is a women-owned, handcrafted boot brand inspired by the union of island heritage and Western tradition. Each pair is made-to-order with a deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and the aloha spirit — designed for women who embody confidence, independence, and authenticity in every step.Created with a vision to honor God and celebrate Hawaiian heritage through timeless craftsmanship, Leather & Lei draws inspiration from the rugged spirit of the West and the soulful elegance of the islands. Each handcrafted, limited-edition design tells a story — one of faith, resilience, and beauty — carrying the essence of aloha in every stitch.Our boots are more than footwear; they are legacies, made to be worn, cherished, and passed down from generation to generation. Every pair reflects the heart of our brand name: tough as leather, soft as lei — a perfect balance of strength and grace. Guided by faith, Leather & Lei serves as a reminder to walk boldly with confidence, culture, and purpose.

