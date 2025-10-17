Trump Gold Cards: Wealth Opens All Doors

Despite the unknowns, tens of thousands - among them many entrepreneurs and investors - have registered their interest.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trump administration shook the immigration world in early 2025 when it announced a new green card path that would open the door for the first donation-based immigration program in the U.S. under the banner of "Gold" and "Platinum Trump Cards."

What first seemed like a strategic marketing move to generate international media frenzy with the catching motto of “Unlock Life in America” has recently turned into an Executive Order that codifies this innovative approach within U.S. immigration law and establishes a pathway to lawful permanent residency through donation-based initiatives.

Issued on September 19, the Executive Order introduced two distinct Gold Cards: one for individuals who must make at least a USD 1,000,000 financial contribution; and another for corporations with a minimum donation of USD 2,000,000.

EXTENSIVE BENEFITS, EXTENSIVE QUESTIONS

Integrating financial contributions as a criterion for residency rights - and, by extension, setting a possible pathway towards U.S. citizenship - is poised to reshape the immigration framework.

By fostering direct engagement with the government, this strategic initiative also has the potential to generate a new and significant revenue stream that could invigorate both commerce and the American industrial landscape.

While the potential benefits to the government from this new revenue stream are extensive, it also raises numerous questions about the implications of the Executive Order:

• When will the program be opened and when can a petition be filed?

• How will a petitioner choose between one category or the other?

• Would the current criteria and legal prongs applying to the EB1A and EB2 NIW categories be repealed?

• Would there be a control mechanism for the lawful source of the funds donated to the State?

• Can a petitioner of extraordinary ability still qualify under the current criteria set by 8 U.S.C. 1153 (b)(1)(A) without making a financial gift?

• Should applicants be concerned about oversubscription and potential retrogression affecting not only those born in Mainland China, India, Mexico, and the Philippines, but also individuals from all chargeability areas?

For now, definitive answers to these questions are subject to speculation. As of today, applications cannot be submitted. The clock is ticking for the government - especially the Department of Commerce or the Department of Homeland Security - that have less than 60 days left to provide the guidance and details necessary for the implementation of the Gold Cards.

Despite the looming unknowns around the program, tens of thousands - among them many entrepreneurs, investors, and businesspeople - seem to have registered their interest on trumpcard.gov, according to official estimates.

"While there are still open questions about this developing donation-based option, the momentum is unmistakably positive, with the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to the U.S. economy and to prospective petitioners alike," Jean-François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group, said.

SHIFTING FOCUS

The regulatory framework that has traditionally aimed to facilitate the entry of esteemed professionals - including professors, engineers, scientists, researchers, musicians, and entrepreneurs - may be undergoing a noteworthy shift.

The Trump administration appears to be refocusing on high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) as a new priority for U.S. immigrant visas. HNWIs, defined by their donations to the U.S., seem to be preferred over individuals with high skill and merit.

By utilizing the EB-1A, EB-2, and EB-5 categories, the Government could maximize funding from over 65 percent of the total annual quota allocated for employment-based green cards.

"These changes introduce a new channel that can invigorate growth and attract high-calibre talent, with the prospect of a clearer pathway to a Green Card. We are already seeing strong interest from qualified applicants eager to seize this opportunity," Guillaume Matz, Global Partner at Harvey Law Group, said.

MORE MONEY, MORE OBJECTIVITY

Some stakeholders have expressed concern that the proposed donation may only partially meet the criteria for the category the petitioners are applying for. However, it is important to note that the probability of this scenario occurring is relatively low.

Upon reviewing the language of the Executive Order, one might interpret that financial capacity may take precedence over skills, experience, and knowledge. In this context, the financial contribution appears to serve as a significant indicator of extraordinary or exceptional ability, as well as a demonstration of the national importance and substantial merit of the applicant's endeavour.

One of the potential positive effects of the Gold Cards may be a reduction to the level of discretion that USCIS immigration officers have been using over the past decades.

It is a well known fact that some USCIS officers are far more conservative than others in their approach to adjudicating cases, and their subjective interpretations of the same set of facts vary significantly.

The exact same petition may be denied or approved depending on the adjudicating officer, leading applicants to refile the same application two or even three times to eventually get an I-140 duly approved.

With the Gold Cards, this repeated-submission strategy would be entirely unnecessary since the level of interpretation in a case would be reduced. The three prong tests for determining eligibility will no longer exist, opening the door for far greater objective adjudication.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

The assessment of the source of funds and comprehensive due diligence could potentially become important criteria for eligibility. If this is the case, it may pose challenges for applicants from countries with stringent foreign currency exchange regulations, as U.S. officials would need to navigate complexities in the flow of funds.

"As we wait for more guidance and clarity, our team continues to monitor updates and stands ready to move immediately. As soon as the looming submission window opens, we anticipate a strong initial wave of applications," Harvey said.

