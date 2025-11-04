Upcoming Comedy 'Leap Year' Gets Viral Attention From Hollywood Legend

The recently revealed official poster for Leap Year

After millions of views on social media the upcoming comedy film "Leap Year" has gotten the attention of Adam Sandler

I love basketball and I love comedy so I'm definitely looking forward to this one” — Adam Sandler

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upcoming sports comedy "Leap Year" is going viral. Written and directed by Quinn Moore who also stars alongside Madelyn Dundon (The Ruse, Getting Grace) and Bret Raybould (SiriusXM). The films synopsis is as follows. A third grade basketball coach discovers he was born on a leap year making him eight years old, allowing him to play on the team and have another shot at the coveted third grade basketball championship.

The films marketing team has captured the attention of millions using unorthodox social media strategies, including creating an Instagram account for the main character Brett, who regularly posts vlog style content and interacts with fans. The Leap Year team is working overtime to promote the film on Tik Tok. One Tik Tok user commented on a video showing a behind the scenes clip "This looks straight out of an Adam Sandler movie". That comment received twenty two thousand likes; a wonderful indicator of an excited audience. When asked about the movie Sandler responded, "I love basketball and I love comedy so I'm definitely looking forward to this one". Although no release date has been announced, it is expected to be released in 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.