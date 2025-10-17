Leading AI recruitment platform to demonstrate skills-based hiring innovations and host panel discussion on future-proofing public sector workforces.

We’re excited to connect with leaders driving workforce transformation in the GCC. This summit is an ideal platform to show how responsible AI can boost workforce strategies for public-sector hiring.” — Amit Anand, Marketing Director, X0PA AI

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X0PA AI, a global leader in ethical AI-powered recruitment software, announces its participation as a sponsor at the 13th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards 2025, taking place October 22–23, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl.The two-day summit brings together the region's most influential HR leaders, government officials, and technology pioneers to drive meaningful transformation in talent acquisition and workforce development across the GCC.Executive Leadership PresenceX0PA AI’s participation will feature prominent contributions from key executives:Nina Alag Suri, Founder and CEO of X0PA AI, will share insights alongside the region’s most influential leaders, contributing to transformative conversations on workplace excellence and HR innovation.Prashanth (Prash) Sundaram, Country Head Singapore, will moderate a critical panel discussion titled “Beyond the CV: Ethical AI & Skills-Based Hiring to Future-Proof Public Sector Workforces.”The session will explore:- Building skills-first hiring models that move beyond outdated degree-driven criteria to role-based skills taxonomies aligned with real-time public sector capability needs- Implementing ethical and explainable AI in talent acquisition to remove bias, enhance fairness, and ensure transparent, accountable decision-making at scale- Global case insights from Singapore’s civil service and AI hiring platforms , showcasing impact on diversity, speed, and talent quality- Future-proofing workforces by preparing HR teams for AI-powered hiring ecosystems through upskilling and inclusive practicesLive Demonstrations at Booth S1Summit attendees are invited to visit X0PA AI at Booth S1 for exclusive live demonstrations of the company’s recruitment software platform . The demonstrations will showcase how ethical AI is revolutionizing talent acquisition across government agencies, public sector organizations, and enterprises worldwide.“We’re excited to connect with visionary leaders driving the future of workforce transformation in the GCC,” said Amit Anand, Marketing Director, X0PA AI. “This summit provides an ideal platform to demonstrate how responsible AI can strengthen workforce strategies and transform hiring processes across the public sector.”About the SummitThe 13th Annual GCC GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards 2025 is organized by QnA International and serves as the premier gathering for HR and government leaders across the region. The event focuses on leadership development, talent innovation, and workplace excellence in the public sector.About X0PA AIX0PA AI is a leading global provider of ethical AI-powered recruitment solutions, helping organizations transform their talent acquisition processes through skills-based hiring models and explainable AI technology. The platform removes bias, enhances fairness, and delivers transparent decision-making at scale for government agencies, public sector organizations, and enterprises worldwide.Contact and Registration Details:Website: https://www.x0pa.com Email: amit@x0pa.comBook a Demo: https://x0pa.com/contact-us.php Event Information: https://govhr-summit.com/ Summit Registration: https://lnkd.in/dAGGRs94 Media Contact:Amit AnandMarketing Director, X0PA AIEmail: amit@x0pa.comWeb: https://www.x0pa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.