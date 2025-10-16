Illegal Alien Arrested for TikTok Post Soliciting Others to Murder ICE Agents

An illegal alien from Mexico was arrested Tuesday for soliciting others to kill ICE agents in a TikTok post on October 9, 2025, announced Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy E. Larson.



According to court records, Eduardo Aguilar, 23, residing in Dallas, Texas, was charged by federal complaint for transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat, resulting from his October 9 post on TikTok in Spanish, as pictured below:



Court records reflect that the translation of the black and white text states, “I need 10 dudes in Dallas with determination (guts) who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis].” The emojiis are known to represent the word, “die.” The second phrase, in red and white text, states, “10K for each ICE agent.”



“Threats against our law enforcement officers are completely unacceptable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. “All threats against our agents and officers will be investigated thoroughly, and anyone who threatens or puts a bounty on agents will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

“The FBI takes threats of violence to our law enforcement partners seriously and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.



Aguilar made his initial appearance yesterday afternoon in front of a United States Magistrate Judge in Dallas, who ordered that he remain detained in federal custody. If convicted, Aguilar faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.



A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Aguilar is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Federal Bureau of Investigation – Dallas conducted the investigation of this case with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement – ERO, the Garland Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives – Dallas Field Division.

