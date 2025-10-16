Voting Machine Company Charged in Philippine Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

MIAMI – A federal grand jury in Miami returned a superseding indictment today charging a multinational company that provides voting machine and election services for participating in a scheme to pay and launder more than $1 million in bribes to a Philippine government official in connection with contracts related to the 2016 Philippine national elections.

The superseding indictment charges SGO Corporation Limited—which, together with the entities within its corporate structure, is commonly known as “Smartmatic” or the “Smartmatic Group”—as well as three of its executives and the former Chairman of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) of the Republic of the Philippines. The four individuals were initially indicted in August 2024.

According to the superseding indictment, between 2015 and 2018, Roger Alejandro Piñate Martinez, 50, a Venezuelan citizen residing in Boca Raton, and Jorge Miguel Vasquez, 64, of Davie, together with others, caused at least $1 million in bribes to be paid to Juan Andres Donato Bautista, 61, the former Chairman of COMELEC. The bribes were allegedly paid to obtain and retain business from COMELEC, including the release of favorable value added tax (VAT) reimbursements and other contractual payments for the benefit of SGO Corporation Limited and its affiliates.

To finance the bribes, the co-conspirators allegedly created a slush fund by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine supplied for the 2016 Philippine elections. To conceal the corrupt payments, they used coded language, created fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements, and routed transactions through bank accounts in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., including within the Southern District of Florida.

SGO Corporation Limited, Piñate, and Vasquez are charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Piñate and Vasquez are charged with one count of violating the FCPA. Additionally, SGO Corporation Limited, Bautista, Piñate, Vasquez, and Elie Moreno, 45, a dual citizen of Venezuela and Israel, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and three counts of international laundering of monetary instruments. If convicted, Bautista, Piñate, Vasquez, and Moreno each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count of international laundering of monetary instruments and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Piñate and Vasquez face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each of the FCPA and conspiracy to violate the FCPA counts. Bautista and Moreno are fugitives and remain at large.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

