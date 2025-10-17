Roi 'Chip' Anthony Inspires with New Single 'I Love Myself,' Celebrating Self-Love and Authentic Soul

Roi "Chip" Anthony Official

Roi “Chip” Anthony Ignites the Soul with “I Love Myself” and Teams Up with Keith Sweat on Hit Single “Forever & Ever”

“Soul music isn’t just a sound — it’s who I am. It’s the foundation of everything we hear today, and I take pride in carrying that legacy forward.” — Roi "Chip" Anthony

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Roi “Chip” Anthony proudly announces the release of his empowering new single “I Love Myself,” the lead track from his highly anticipated album SOUL, arriving this fall. The record is a bold declaration of self-love, confidence, and positivity—values that define Roi’s artistry and message-driven sound.With infectious energy and an undeniable groove, “I Love Myself” champions unapologetic self-worth. Roi’s empowering lyrics—“I love myself and I ain’t gon apologize, look at how God made me, haters can’t break me”—have already struck a chord with fans worldwide. DJs across R&B and Southern Soul radio are quickly adding the record to their playlists, praising its uplifting spirit and “music with a message” essence.“This song is about reclaiming your joy,” says Roi “Chip” Anthony. “We live in a time where self-love is survival, and I wanted to create something that makes people feel good about who they are—no apologies.”Produced, written, and arranged by Roi himself, the single blends R&B, Neo Soul, and Southern Soul into a sound that is authentically his own. Fans are embracing the accompanying line dance, “The Love Dance,” which has gained traction among influencers and dance enthusiasts online. An Afrobeat version is also in production, further extending Roi’s international reach.A Musical Legacy of Feel-Good SoulRoi’s artistry merges timeless soul with modern innovation. Influenced by legends such as D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Babyface, and Teddy Riley, Roi has cultivated a signature sound combining smooth harmonies, storytelling, and Louisiana rhythm.His career began with his brothers in LEJIT (now The Lejit Brothers), known for authentic R&B, before carving his solo lane with a Louisiana Neo-Soul twist, blending Swingout, NOLA Bounce, and Southern Soul elements.Earlier this year, Roi launched the Feel Good Series, a three-part video project highlighting his uplifting sound, featuring:“Look Good Feel Good”“Goodtime”“So Good”Each release reinforces Roi’s commitment to spreading positivity and creating timeless soul music for all generations.Collaborations with R&B Legend Keith Sweat Roi’s résumé includes producing Keith Sweat’s 2018 album Playing for Keeps and collaborating on the 2024 hit “Forever & Ever” (Mohitz/OneRPM), a heartfelt song of love declaration. Their chemistry blends classic R&B with Roi’s Southern Soul style, confirming Roi “Chip” Anthony as one of today’s leading voices in Soul Music.About Roi “Chip” AnthonyHailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Roi “Chip” Anthony is a powerhouse artist, songwriter, and producer whose music fuses R&B, Soul, and Southern culture into a distinctive, universally appealing sound. Known for “feel-good” records with substance, Roi’s catalog continues to inspire audiences worldwide.From his soulful voice to his masterful production, Roi “Chip” Anthony remains a staple in the evolution of contemporary soul music—authentic, inspiring, and unmistakably original.

I Love Myself

