A Good Fundraiser Launches New Fundraising Service to Non-Profit Organizations Nationwide

JONESBOROUGH, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, A Good Fundraiser, announced a new Fundraising Service that enables Non-Profit Organizations to accept Luxury Products and Collectables as donations. A Good Fundraiser handles donor “customer service” and acts as the Sales Agent to convert those donations into cash.

Following in the footsteps of pioneer organizations that have converted used cars and boats to cash for more than 20 years, A Good Fundraiser is taking this to a new level opening the Used Luxury Product Market as it is projected to grow in the US into a $50B annual market by 2030.

“Too often, Non-profits are understaffed and accepting anything other than cash donations is logistically impossible,” said Karen Ramirez, Executive Vice President of A Good Fundraiser. “We’ve assembled the right team that’s experienced in providing excellent customer service while also setting up to conduct sales through a growing number of reseller platforms such as Rebag, Vestiaire Collective, TheRealReal, Reverb, Chrono24, and others.”

Key Features of A Good Fundraiser

• Assists Non-Profit Fundraiser with Marketing Materials featuring Packaged Fundraiser Events.

• A 50% split in net revenues that grows to 75%.

Streets Are For Everyone, a 501c3 Road Safety Organization

• An early adopter, looking to double its annual donation revenue while helping to make the streets of Southern California safer for all to use.

“SAFE is passionate about reducing traffic violence and saving lives, and thus is always looking to innovate as we work to maximize the limited resources we have. The fundraising model that A Good Fundraiser uses is proven and rides a growing trend. We look forward to using this type of fundraising do even more for our mission.” Damian Kevitt, Executive Director, SAFE.

*About A Good Fundraiser*

A Good Fundraiser is a mission-driven team setting out to help organizations raise funds through luxury products and collectable donations. For more information, visit https://AGoodFundraiser.com.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Amelia Mayol at (615) 698‑2793 or media@agoodfundraiser.com.

