Veteran Bullion Dealer Compares Historical Market Bubbles to Bitcoin and Predicts a Major Gold and Silver Revaluation

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Precious metals expert and long-time bullion dealer Wayne Sedawie is drawing parallels between historical speculative bubbles and today’s cryptocurrency markets. With more than five decades of experience in gold, silver, and gemstones, Sedawie believes global financial systems are entering a new phase that could significantly revalue precious metals.Sedawie, who began collecting bullion and coins 57 years ago, compares modern digital asset speculation to the Tulip Mania of 17th-century Holland, when tulip bulbs briefly became as valuable as homes before the market collapse in 1637.“Both tulips and Bitcoin attracted massive followings as the newest and most exciting investments of their time,” Sedawie says. “But history reminds us that real value always returns to tangible assets.”A passionate collector of ancient coins, Sedawie draws on history to understand modern economic patterns.“Look at Ancient Rome,” he says. “From AD 64 to the 3rd century, they steadily diluted the silver content of their coins. But the empire didn’t collapse overnight — it remained a powerhouse for another 177 years. The Byzantine Empire, which followed, lasted for nearly a thousand years more.”He notes that this same pattern resurfaced after World War II, when Western nations systematically debased their silver currencies — moving from .925 to .800 to .500 silver before replacing them with base metals such as nickel.“And yet, trust in these systems endured — until the next phase arrived,” Sedawie adds.As an example of long-term stability, he points to the Austrian Maria Theresa thaler, first minted in 1780.“With over 389 million restrikes accepted globally, it wasn’t just currency — it was a trusted store of value across borders and generations.”A distributor for the Perth Mint and founder of CoinsAuctioned.com and TreasuresAuctions.com, Sedawie has sold over $200 million in gemstones and bullion online. While recently slowing his business operations, he remains convinced that gold and silver are entering a historic revaluation phase.“Bullion doesn’t just preserve wealth — it outlives empires,” says Sedawie. “Gold at $15,000 and silver at $150 may sound ambitious, but history supports that kind of revaluation. I’m preparing for it.”He also highlights silver’s expanding role in renewable energy and electric vehicles, suggesting industrial demand may soon tighten supplies.“Silver’s industrial importance is growing faster than many investors realize,” Sedawie explains. “Its dual role as a technology and monetary metal makes it uniquely positioned for the next financial era.”Sedawie explores these ideas further in his book,Bubble Genius: Business Secrets from a Self-Made Millionaire for Success Beyond Money available on Amazon, or can download for free , where he examines centuries of market bubbles and what they reveal about trust, value, and investor behavior.About Wayne SedawieWayne Sedawie is a veteran bullion and gemstone dealer based in Queensland, Australia. With more than 57 years of experience in precious metals, Sedawie is the founder of CoinsAuctioned.com and TreasuresAuctions.com and a distributor for the Perth Mint. His insights bridge history, economics, and collecting, offering a long-term perspective on market cycles and the enduring trust in bullion.

