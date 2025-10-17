Vida Pacífica Launches New Website Celebrating Life on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific Coast

Vida Pacífica, a new community magazine dedicated to life on Costa Rica’s Central Pacific coast, proudly announces the launch of website: www.vidapacificacr.com

QUEPOS, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serving readers from Quepos and Manuel Antonio to Jacó, Herradura, Dominical, Uvita, and Ojochal, Vida Pacífica offers a vibrant mix of lifestyle stories, nature features, local interviews, fishing and surfing reports, and community highlights — all celebrating the uniquely positive qualities of life on the Pacific coast.Free to readers and supported entirely by local advertising, Vida Pacífica builds upon the legacy of David Bolger’s Quepolandia, expanding its vision for a new generation of residents, visitors, and local business owners.“Our mission is to share what makes life here so special — not only the beauty of our natural surroundings but the sense of wellbeing and connection that defines this region,” said founder and editor Karen Lee Hall. “We aim to bring together locals, expats, and visitors through stories that reflect the real Pura Vida spirit.”Hall brings decades of creative experience to the publication. Before founding Vida Pacífica, she worked for more than 30 years in media and content production. The first 12 years of her career were as a film technician followed by 15 years as an award-winning producer of independent film, television, and interactive entertainment. Her credits include the cult classics “Ginger Snaps” and “House,” the screen adaptation of Daniel MacIvor’s acclaimed play. As a principal of Heroic Films and Heroic Interactive, she produced multiple internationally recognized programs for Canadian television networks, specializing in youth and family entertainment. This led to several years’ producing online entertainment for before moving to Costa Rica.Designed to be both modern and community-centered, Vida Pacífica combines an elegant, clean layout with bilingual accessibility as all articles include Spanish translations, inviting broader participation from Costa Rica’s local Tico readership.“We want to honor the deep local roots of this community,” added Hall. “Including Spanish content is one of many ways we’re building bridges between our neighbors and visitors”The new website, www.vidapacificacr.com , serves as the magazine’s digital companion — offering readers engaging stories, event updates, advertiser listings, and community resources in one accessible online hub. In addition to showcasing the content from the magazine, www.vidapacificacr.com has unique sections featuring outstanding hotels, real estate news, and travelers' tips for tourists designed to elevate the site as a world-wide travel resource.About Vida PacíficaVida Pacífica is a free community magazine published in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific region. Distributed across Quepos, Manuel Antonio, Jacó, Herradura, Dominical, Uvita, and Ojochal, it highlights the people, places, and natural beauty that define the Pura Vida lifestyle. The magazine is financed entirely through advertising and is available in both print and digitally via www.vidapacificacr.com Media Contact:Karen Lee HallFounder & Editor, Vida Pacífica📧 karen@vidapacificacr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.