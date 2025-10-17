CR Legal Team Announces New Scholarships for 2026

Raleigh, North Carolina – CR Legal Team is a 35-year-old injury law firm with offices, partnerships and affiliations throughout the United States. Led by President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Roberts, along with the CR Legal Team Executive Team, the law firm remains committed to STANDING UP for its clients, for its communities and for its own Team Members through legal practice groups and through community support, scholarships and employee programs offered by The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development. Please visit CRLegalTeam.com for more information regarding the law firm, its legal practice areas and its community programs as well as for Media Inquiries.

CR Legal Team is proud to announce the opening of Scholarship Portals on its website CRLegalTeam.com and the beginning of its 2026 Scholarship Season. Each year, CR Legal Team offers scholarships to students of all ages who are residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. To date, CR Legal Team has awarded nearly $500,000 in money and technology to students throughout the Southeast. This year’s scholarship awards will total $28,000, with four of them being specifically identified as scholarships for girls and women, one of them being specifically identified for healthcare professionals and one of them being specifically identified for those entering the legal industry.

Three types of scholarships for college students as well as for graduate students are offered by CR Legal Team. The Chairman’s Scholarship is a local scholarship available for high school seniors who wish to pursue their education at a four-year university. The Next-Step Scholarship is available to community college students who wish to continue their education at a four-year university. And the Little Red Jumpsuit Foundation Scholarship is available to women ages 16 and older who wish to pursue their education at any level. The requirements for each type of scholarship are available on the website along with the appropriate applications. Scholarships will be awarded in the spring of 2026. Online scholarship applications are available beginning November 15, 2025 and will close March 1, 2026.

For the first time, CR Legal Team will offer the Beverly Babson Sanders Building Healthier Communities Scholarship in honor of the late Beverly Sanders, a CR Team Member who spent her career as a Registered Nurse working to develop healthier communities by promoting access for all residents. The ideal candidate for this scholarship is one who is pursuing a career in nursing, medicine, dentistry, public health or other healthcare services that aid in promoting health and wellness initiatives within our communities.

For the first time this year, CR Legal Team will also offer the CR Legal Team Law in Action Scholarship to a student who is currently enrolled in an accredited law school or other type of legal education and who aspires to become an agent of change inside and outside of the courtroom.

North Carolina scholarships, South Carolina scholarships, Alabama scholarships and Georgia scholarships are offered by CR Legal Team through The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development. The Center is home to two Foundations, the CR Family Foundation and The Little Red Jumpsuit Foundation for Women, that provide life-long learning opportunities for people of all ages as well as the three scholarships.

Kimberly Sanders Roberts, CR Legal Team Executive Vice President, describes her excitement about this time of year. Kimberly states, “The opening of Scholarship Season is my favorite time of the work year. There is no greater joy than knowing we have supported someone on their educational journey as they seek to fulfill their dreams. This year is especially exciting as we work to honor my Mom, Beverly Babson Sanders, who made such a difference in so many lives during her 50+ years in healthcare. We are passionate around here about education at all levels because we know education changes things and, ultimately, can change everything.” For more information or for media inquiries, please visit CRLegalTeam.com.

CR Legal Team

621 Hillsborough Street, Suite 200 Raleigh, NC 27603

888-843-8326

AMLeonard@crlegalteam.com

https://www.crlegalteam.com/

Press Contact : Ashley Leonard, Community Outreach Project Manager

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.