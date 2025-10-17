Rep. Jamie Raskin and Journalist Terry Moran Headline Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Event Also Honors 2025 Champions of Justice and Announces New Grants Supporting Impact Litigation

Washington, District of Columbia – The Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center celebrated its 15th Anniversary with an inspiring evening at Jones Day in Washington, D.C., highlighted by a dynamic Fireside Chat between Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) and independent journalist Terry Moran. The full conversation can be viewed here.

Raskin’s passionate remarks about democracy and civic courage captivated the audience of advocates and supporters. “Fascism will not be the end of democracy,” he declared. “Democracy will be the end of fascism — right here in America.”

In a wide-ranging discussion that was both candid and hopeful, Raskin reflected on the Constitution, the resilience of democratic institutions, and the power of citizens to defend justice. “Democracies aren’t saved by pieces of paper or traditions,” he said. “They’re saved by people — regular folks who decide not to let it happen on their watch.”

The evening also recognized two of the nation’s most distinguished advocates as the Center’s 2025 Champions of Justice:

Seth Waxman , Partner, WilmerHale, and former Solicitor General of the United States

, Partner, WilmerHale, and former Solicitor General of the United States Bill O’Reilly, Retired Partner, Jones Day

Both were honored for their extraordinary commitment to advancing equality and defending the rule of law through litigation and leadership.

In addition, the Center proudly announced new grants to four nonprofit organizations pursuing landmark impact litigation: JULIAN, Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies – California.

“We are honored to support organizations whose work reflects Barbara McDowell’s vision of using the law as a force for justice,” said Jerry Hartman, President and Chair of the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center.

Since its founding in 2009, the Center (formerly the Barbara McDowell Foundation) has contributed nearly $2 million in grants, supporting 82 cases to 57 organizations. Its grantees have advanced impact litigation in areas including civil rights, immigration, gender equity, environmental justice, and voting rights.

Those who wish to support impactful litigation can donate at www.mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org.

For over 15 years, the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center has been dedicated to eradicating injustice and improving the economic well-being, social conditions, and civil liberties of disadvantaged individuals and groups across the United States.

Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center

3607 Whispering Lane Falls Church, VA 22041

9177767823

w.sloan@mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org

https://www.mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org/

Press Contact : Wyndy Sloan

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.