PBC Research Foundation and PBCers Form the PBC North American Alliance to Advance Advocacy, and Research in PBC

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PBC Research Foundation (PRF) and the PBCers Organization proudly announce the formation of the PBC North American Alliance, a transformative collaboration designed to accelerate progress for people living with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) through a unified approach to patient advocacy, education, and research.PBC, a rare autoimmune liver disease, often leaves patients navigating complex physical, emotional, and systemic challenges. By joining forces, PBCRF and the PBCers Organization are strengthening the PBC community’s ability to advance patient-centered care, expand awareness, and ensure that the patient voice drives every level of progress—from research design to policy reform.“This alliance represents a new era of collaboration in the PBC community,” said Dr. Cecilia Dueñas, President of the PBC Research Foundation. “By combining the research rigor of PBCRF with the patient-first leadership of the PBCers Organization, we are creating a bridge between scientific innovation and the real-world needs of the people we serve.”Uniting Two Strengths for Patient BenefitThe PBCers Organization, led by Carol Roberts, has long been the heart of patient support in the PBC community—focusing on patient care, awareness, advocacy, and education for 30 years. Carol’s tireless dedication and world-renowned advocacy have built a trusted global network of patients and caregivers who find connection, compassion, and information through her leadership.Meanwhile, under the direction of Dr. Dueñas, the PBC Research Foundation has become a leading force in regulatory-grade research, emphasizing scientific collaboration, data integrity, and patient engagement to advance new diagnostics, treatments, and policy frameworks.Together, through the PBC North American Alliance, these organizations will unite their complementary strengths: the PBCers’ deep patient roots and the PBCRF’s scientific expertise. This partnership ensures that research is informed by lived experience—and that every patient has access to trusted, evidence-based information and care.What This Means for PatientsFor patients, the alliance translates into tangible, long-term benefits:Enhanced Support and Connection: A stronger network linking patients, caregivers, and experts across North America.Access to Trusted Information: Streamlined education and resources rooted in both patient experience and scientific accuracy.Expanded Research Opportunities: A direct line for patients to contribute their perspectives to studies that shape the future of PBC care.A Unified Voice in Advocacy: Coordinated efforts to influence equitable access to care, treatment innovation, and policy change.“The PBCers have always been focused on the heart of what matters most—patients,” said Carol Roberts, President of the PBCers Organization. “This alliance allows us to keep doing what we do best—care, awareness, advocacy, and education—while connecting our community directly with the scientific advances that can change their lives.”The PBC North American Alliance will continue to focus on three key priorities:Patient Empowerment and Education — Expanding awareness and peer support while connecting patients to accurate, actionable information.Research Collaboration — Building patient-centered research partnerships that accelerate discovery and treatment innovation.Advocacy and Policy Engagement — Uniting the patient and research communities to shape equitable healthcare policies across North America.Together, PRF and the PBCers Organization reaffirm their shared commitment to turning patient experience into patient-driven impact—bridging compassion and science for a stronger, more hopeful future for everyone living with PBC.About the PBC Research FoundationThe PBC Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and patient engagement to improve outcomes for those affected by Primary Biliary Cholangitis. Led by Dr. Cecilia Dueñas, PBCRF is committed to producing regulatory-grade science and building partnerships that ensure research translates into real-world patient benefit. Their website is www.pbcresearchfoundation.org About the PBCers OrganizationThe PBCers Organization, led by Carol Roberts, is a patient-led, all volunteer-driven community that provides education, resources, and peer support to individuals living with Primary Biliary Cholangitis and their families. Recognized worldwide for its compassionate leadership and patient-centered mission, the organization continues to champion awareness, advocacy, and empowerment for the PBC community. Their website is www.pbcers.org

