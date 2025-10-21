Stakeholder™ Launches Fan Market for College Football

Fans can now buy, sell, and hold college football teams — turning fandom into long-term speculation.

We’re entering a new era — one where NIL and revenue sharing empower athletes, and Stakeholder empowers fans” — Roger White

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stakeholder™ , a decentralized sports trading platform, today announced the launch of its College Football Fan Market. Unlike traditional sports betting or prediction platforms, Stakeholder enables fans to trade teams in perpetuity. Team prices on the platform are dynamic, fluctuating based on real-time fan sentiment and market factors. Teams that receive AP Top 25 votes will earn weekly market rewards.“We built Stakeholder to give fans more than just a voice — we’re giving them a stake,” said Derek Peterson, Co-Founder of Stakeholder. “This isn’t gambling. It’s a market-driven experience aligned with fandom — where team sentiment, analysis, and performance all intersect.”Stakeholder empowers fans to buy, sell, and hold college football teams as a way to participate in the long-term success of the programs they support. The platform’s blockchain smart contracts ensure security, transparency, and loss prevention, reflecting a consumer-first approach to digital sports speculation. Stakeholder is also exploring partnerships with digital media outlets to integrate its market data as a new metric for trending sports narratives.“We’re entering a new era — one where NIL and revenue sharing empower athletes, and Stakeholder empowers fans,” added Roger White, Co-Founder and Chief Architect, “By tracking how fan and market sentiment shift in real time, we’re creating a living narrative for every team that extends beyond a single game or season.”Stakeholder will launch with all FBS college football programs, with plans to expand into additional sports in the coming months. Fans can visit www.stak3holder.com to create an account, view live market prices, and start trading today.About StakeholderStakeholder is a decentralized sports trading platform where fans can buy, sell, and hold college teams in a real-time market. It’s not fantasy sports, gambling, or event betting — it’s a market-driven experience for fans who want lasting participation. Built on blockchain, Stakeholder combines transparency, speed, and compliance to create a fully collateralized, consumer-first, and highly liquid fan market. For the first time, fans can trade teams in perpetuity, teams that receive AP Top 25 Votes earn weekly market rewards.Founded in 2024 by Roger White and Derek Peterson, Stakeholder is pioneering a new era of sports engagement: Be the first to believe.

Stakeholder - The Fan Market for College Football is Live

