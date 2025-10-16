Public Hearing on B26-0244, B26-0245, and B26-0246
Public Hearing on
B26-0244, the “Micromobility Fire Safety Standards Act of 2025”
B26-0245, the “Personal Delivery Device Weight Limit Amendment Act of 2025”
and
B26-0246, the “Automated Curbside Management System Amendment Act of
2025”
Testimony of
Sharon Kershbaum
Director
District Department of Transportation
Before the
Committee on Transportation and the Environment
October 16, 2025
9:30 am
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.