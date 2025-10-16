Devotive Partners with Evertreen to Harness Visual Storytelling for Forest Restoration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devotive, a forward-thinking video and digital media company known for its creative storytelling and high-impact visual content, has joined forces with Evertreen, a global reforestation platform, to drive positive environmental change through media and tree planting.



Crafting Stories That Grow Forests

Since its founding in 2015, Devotive has pushed against the boundaries of video production, working with brands, agencies, and organizations to create content that moves people. Now, through this partnership, Devotive uses its storytelling powers to amplify the message of sustainability, helping raise awareness while planting trees in regions most in need. Devotive is dedicated to being carbon neutral, both to cover its past 10 years of existence and for the future.

The collaboration will include content campaigns that highlight reforestation efforts, video storytelling from forest sites, and opportunities for Devotive’s audience and clients to directly contribute to tree planting projects facilitated by Evertreen. Each tree planted doubles as both a symbol and a concrete outcome of the stories Devotive helps tell.



Purpose and Progress Hand in Hand

Devotive believes that great work isn't just about visuals or views, it’s about values. This initiative embodies that belief, showing that creativity, media influence, and environmental responsibility can grow together.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.