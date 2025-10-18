American Sustainable Business Network Urges Leaders to Join Summit : Turn ‘No Kings Day’ Energy Into Policy Action

Join ASBN and over 80 business leaders & speakers at the Business, Policy and Purpose Conference, Oct 21-23, 2025

ASBN summit channels 'No Kings Day' momentum into policy advocacy, welcoming business leaders, investors and citizens committed to strengthening democracy

Protests are essential to democracy, but protest alone is not enough. The energy demonstrated in our streets must translate into sustained policy advocacy to create meaningful, lasting change.” — Camilla Taylor, Executive Director, American Sustainable Business Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions take to the streets today for 'No Kings Day'—one of the largest demonstrations in American history—the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) recognizes this powerful bipartisan moment and the critical work that must follow.ASBN's summit, Business, Policy and Purpose: The Business of Democracy (October 21-23), will harness this historic momentum and channel it into concrete action through policy advocacy and democratic engagement."Protests are essential to democracy, but protest alone is not enough," said Camilla Taylor, Executive Director of ASBN. "The energy demonstrated in our streets must translate into sustained policy advocacy to create meaningful, lasting change. It's time to work together across party lines for our democracy—and we're ready to lead the work."A Bipartisan Gathering for DemocracyOver three half-days (Oct 21-23, 12-3:30 PM ET), the virtual conference brings together over 80 speakers and hundreds of business leaders, policymakers, investors, and advocates in a bipartisan effort to strengthen democracy. The conference will provide tools, business networking opportunities, and strategies to turn commitment into action.Powerhouse Speakers: Rick Steves (Rick Steves' Europe) discusses what 50 years of travel has taught him about responsible business and democracy. Paul Rice (Fair Trade USA), the original rebel in the boardroom, addresses building resilience during adversity. Jamie Ager (North Carolina Congressional candidate, Farmer) shares grassroots perspectives in challenging the status quo. Prominent women leaders include Mindy Lubber (Ceres), Fran Seegull (Impact Investing Alliance), Mia Ketterling (Pinterest), Kate Ogden (Seventh Generation), Skye Perryman (Democracy Forward), and many more From 'No Kings Day' Demonstration to ImplementationDay 1 (October 21): Business as a Force for Democratic Resilience – Explore how advocates can strengthen democratic institutions through strategic engagement with practical frameworks for responsible political involvement.Day 2 (October 22): Rewriting the Rules for an Inclusive Economy – Learn strategic advocacy techniques, policy engagement frameworks, and coalition-building strategies.Day 3 (October 23): Building Community Power and Collective Action – Transform values into action through mobilizing community networks and creating lasting social change.Accessible ParticipationASBN offers a 3-Day Pass ($250), a 1-Day Pass ($87), and free admission for ASBN members. All passes include recordings for on-demand replays. Equity pricing and a limited number of press passes are available.The conference is made possible with support from Gold Level Sponsor Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP, and Silver Level Sponsor Naturepedic.Disclaimer: Speaker participation does not constitute an endorsement by ASBN, its affiliates or sponsors. ASBN maintains a nonpartisan stance and does not endorse political candidates. Views expressed by speakers are their own.Learn More: https://asbnetwork.org/the-business-of-democracy-where-purpose-policy-and-people-converge/

