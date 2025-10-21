Multi-GRAMMY® Nominee David Arkenstone Announces 2025 Holiday Tour: A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends

A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends 2025 Live at the GRAMMY® Museum! Photo credit: Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2024 2024 World Entertainment Award

16 concert dates across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and California to spark your holiday spirit.

David Arkenstone and his fantastic band absolutely wowed the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts audience last year with their amazing sold-out Christmas concert event!” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake, Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time GRAMMY® nominated composer and multi-instrumentalist David Arkenstone returns this holiday season with A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends, his ever-popular concerts that fill audiences with joy and the holiday spirit. On stage, David and his talented ensemble ignite the season with beloved holiday classics reimagined, lively seasonal originals, and surprises that get audiences clapping and celebrating together. The 16-date run brings a vibrant musical blend of neo-classical crossover, new age, Celtic, orchestral, and world music to performing arts centers and intimate venues across Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. David Arkenstone’s performances feature a wide array of instruments—guitars, keyboards, flutes, violin, cello, mandolin, bass, viola, drums, and percussion—brought to life by his band of virtuoso musicians, who infuse every candlelit stage with spirited, festive energy.

With more than 2 billion streams worldwide, over 70 albums released, and epic music heard everywhere from World of Warcraft to NBC Sports, Arkenstone continues to provide the soundtrack to millions of listeners’ lives across the globe.

“Each winter I try to paint the season in sound,” says Arkenstone. “These concerts are joyful gatherings—familiar carols and festive new pieces that bring people together to share the excitement and wonder of the holidays.”

Tickets are on sale now for the complete 4-state tour of "A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends," which will include the following stops:

2025 Tour Dates

November 30 – Golden, CO · Buffalo Rose

December 2 – Fort Collins, CO · The Lincoln Center

December 3 – Salida, CO · SteamPlant Event Center

December 4 – Evergreen, CO · Center Stage

December 5 – Colorado Springs, CO · ENT Center for the Arts @UCCS

December 6 – Las Vegas, NM · The Historic Serf Theatre

December 7 – Taos, NM · Taos Community Auditorium

December 9 – Sedona, AZ · Sedona Performing Arts Center

December 10 – Green Valley, AZ · Community Performance and Art Center

December 12 – Flagstaff, AZ · Coconino Center for the Arts

December 14 – Yuma, AZ · Yuma Historic Theatre

December 15 – Palm Springs, CA · Revolution Stage Company

December 17 – Oceanside, CA · Sunshine Brooks Theater

December 18 – Scottsdale, AZ · ASU Kerr Cultural Center

December 19 – Tucson, AZ · Sea of Glass Center for the Arts

December 20 – Phoenix, AZ · Musical Instrument Museum

Tickets are on sale now at davidarkenstone.com

VIP tickets w/Meet & Greet: Select dates offer limited VIP experiences. Check tickets for availability.

About David Arkenstone:

Since his breakthrough album Valley in the Clouds (1987), David Arkenstone has become one of instrumental music’s most prolific and imaginative composers, earning five GRAMMY® nominations to date (2022, 2020, 2004, 2000, 1992). His expansive body of work includes chart-topping albums, film and television scores, sports themes (The Kentucky Derby, US Women's Figure Skating, Premiere League soccer), gaming scores for World of Warcraft, and holiday recordings that have become Yuletide favorites.

Recent Highlights (2024–2025): Composed music for World of Warcraft —The War Within: Undermine(d) and Ghosts of K’aresh; performed at the GRAMMY® Museum (Los Angeles); Clouzine International Music Awards winner for Best New Age Video (“Ancient Magic Awakens” from Quest for the Runestone), Best Fantasy Album (Fairy Fantasy) and Best Fantasy Song (“Gathering in the Glade”), and Best New Age Video ("Woodland Pixies" from Fairy Fantasy); World Entertainment Awards winner for Best Instrumental Album (Quest for the Runestone); New Age Notes Radio Music Awards winner for Best Cinematic Soundtrack Album (Quest for the Runestone) and Best Cinematic Soundtrack Song (“Path of the Mountain’s Bones”); InterContinental Music Awards Best of North America in Contemporary Instrumental for “Reann Reawakened” and “Ancient Magic Awakens”; two Hollywood Independent Music Awards nominations (Best New Age/Ambient, Best Instrumental); Arkenstone Swiss Tour 2025 presented by Helvepic (Swiss music production company that created the “World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music” concert series in Switzerland); and currently nominated for two World Entertainment Awards (Best New Age Song “Fairy Kingdom,” Best New Age Album Fairy Fantasy) with awards ceremony to be held in February 2026).

For more information, visit davidarkenstone.com or linktr.ee/davidarkenstone

For radio or print interviews, in-studio radio or TV performances, EPK/press kit, and media passes to concerts, please contact Cynthia Gage. We’d like to invite media as our guest to experience a live performance of “A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.” Please include your interest in an email to Cynthia Gage at the “email us here” link below.

For bookings, group ticket rates, EPK/media kit, and other business requests, please contact Cynthia Gage.

Video of live performance at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona 2023

