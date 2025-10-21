QualCode Partners with Decision Point Software to Deliver Next-Generation QC Tracker for NYC Hospitals

A Strategic Partnership Modernizing Compliance and Audit Management for Healthcare Providers

We’re excited to bring the next-generation QC Tracker to life with a modern platform built on scalable technology tailored for healthcare’s challenges” — Gregory McDonald, Co-Founder Decision Point

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QualCode, Inc., a leader in medical coding and compliance auditing services, today announced a strategic partnership with Decision Point Software LLC , a Jacksonville-based custom software development firm specializing in healthcare and finance solutions. Together, the two companies are building the next-generation QC Tracker, a modern compliance and audit management platform designed to help auditors and hospital administrators strengthen revenue integrity and reduce compliance risk.The enhanced QC Tracker platform transforms a legacy system into a secure, cloud-ready web application, and enables QualCode’s auditors to streamline DRG workflows while giving hospital leaders powerful oversight tools.Key features include:• Advanced DRG audit tracking and reporting• Real-time compliance dashboards• Automated coding and auditing workflows• Protect data with HIPAA-compliant, scalable architectureQC Tracker’s robust analytics and reporting tools enable hospitals to measure DRG-related financial impacts, optimize revenue cycles, and stay compliant in dynamic regulatory landscape—backed by QualCode’s expert auditors.“QC Tracker is more than software — it’s a next-generation platform that empowers QualCode’s auditors to deliver unparalleled compliance and revenue protection for hospitals facing constant regulatory change,” said Natalie Williams, MPA, CPC, President & CEO of QualCode. “This partnership reflects our mission to pair compliance expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver lasting impact for providers.”“By combining QualCode’s unmatched domain knowledge with our expertise in secure enterprise-grade technology, QC Tracker will be strategic, trusted, and built to solve real challenges.”, McDonald said.The collaboration underscores QualCode’s commitment to advancing compliance and revenue integrity while highlighting Decision Point Software’s role as a trusted development partner for regulated industries. Hospitals interested in enhancing compliance and revenue integrity can contact QualCode at info@qualcodeinc.com or 212-368-6200 to learn more about QC Tracker.About QualCode, Inc.- Founded in 1999, QualCode is a certified minority woman-owned business enterprise providing coding, auditing, and revenue cycle management services. With a team of AHIMA- and AAPC-certified professionals, QualCode supports hospitals across New York and the surrounding region in achieving revenue integrity and compliance excellence.About Decision Point Software- Decision Point Software, a Jacksonville custom software development firm, is led by a team with experience implementing secure, scalable healthcare solutions for organizations including the Florida Department of Health. The company builds intelligent, compliance-ready applications for regulated industries where security and performance are essential. For more information about Decision Point Software, visit DecisionPointSoftware.comMedia Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.