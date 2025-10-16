The Able Show Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Powerful On-Set Experience

The Able Show Logo

Media Invited to Witness Inclusive Entertainment as The Able Show Hosts Its Final Taping of the Year—Showcasing People with Disabilities in production

“National Disability Employment Awareness Month reminds us that visibility is power, The Able Show isn’t just about telling stories—it’s about changing the workforce.” — Davina Douthard, Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), The Able Show—a groundbreaking talk show produced by and for people with disabilities—will host a special on-set media event on October 28, 2025, marking the show’s final taping of the year.Produced at Dream Magic Studios under the leadership of creator and executive producer Davina Douthard, The Able Show has become a national model for inclusion in media production, proving that talent and professionalism transcend barriers. The show offers individuals with disabilities real-world production experience and an authentic platform to showcase their creativity and skill.“Visibility is power,” says Douthard. “The Able Show isn’t just about telling stories—it’s about changing the workforce. When people with disabilities are writing scripts, running cameras, and hosting interviews, they’re not just part of the industry—they’re shaping its future.”Media guests will tour the set, meet the cast and crew, and witness live production as the team wraps another successful season. With over 70 episodes and a growing list of celebrity guests, The Able Show continues to bridge the gap between entertainment and advocacy, honoring the 2025 NDEAM theme: “Access, Equity, and Inclusion: Rising Together.”Media RSVP: Limited press access is available. To reserve credentials or schedule interviews, contact press@theableshow.com

