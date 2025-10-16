Parlin Celebrates New State-of-the-Art European Door Showroom

The Parlin showroom includes a large selection of entry and patio doors.

PARLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading European window and door supplier, TheDoorsDepot, has officially opened its newest showroom in Parlin, New Jersey, marking an important step in the company’s expansion across the Northeast. The 6,000-square-foot facility, located at 3143 Bordentown Road, offers homeowners, builders, and designers a firsthand look at modern European craftsmanship, all within minutes of Route 9, Route 440, and the Garden State Parkway.Formerly based in Bayonne, TheDoorsDepot relocated to Parlin to better serve homeowners throughout central New Jersey with a larger, more accessible showroom. The new showroom showcases entry doors, patio doors, and high-performance windows, including TheDoorsDepot’s signature bi-fold patio door system.“After achieving tremendous success in Europe, TheDoorsDepot entered the U.S. market with a strong vision,” said Alex Elkin, Head of Business Development. “This new showroom reflects that vision, offering residents a space to experience our products up close, explore design options, and learn how European innovation can transform their homes.”The showroom opening on September 1 drew in local homeowners, contractors, and designers eager to explore TheDoorsDepot’s growing range of exterior and patio solutions. Staff members are trained to guide visitors through every stage of the process, from selection and customization to installation.“We wanted this space to feel functional,” added Alex. “Homeowners can see, touch, and compare our products in person. It helps them make confident, knowledgeable decisions and that’s what sets us apart.”Since its launch in 2017, TheDoorsDepot has been among the first to introduce European exterior and patio door systems , including the now-popular bi-fold door to New York and New Jersey. The company supplies products through reliable distribution channels, including wholesale distributors and dealers, ensuring both custom design and in-stock availability for quick fulfillment.About TheDoorsDepotTheDoorsDepot is a supplier of premium European doors and windows serving the Northeast United States. The company offers both in-stock and custom exterior doors, patio doors, and window systems crafted with precision, premium materials, and world-class hardware. Headquartered in Parlin, NJ, TheDoorsDepot connects European design and craftsmanship with American service and installation excellence.Visit www.thedoorsdepot.com to explore the full product catalog, book a showroom visit, or schedule a design consultation.

