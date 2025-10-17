New International Samaritan Day Celebrates Good Samaritans on October 25

In Tegucigalpa, Honduras, a mural of the Good Samaritan was painted in the family life center built next to the city dumpsite. International Samaritan team members and volunteers walk alongside families who work in garbage dumps in developing nations. A path out of poverty exists through education and community support.

We all need a Good Samaritan. For those of us who have had a Good Samaritan step in and help, we want to celebrate and honor them.” — Mike Tenbusch, president of International Samaritan

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Who is the person who changed the course of your life?” asked Mike Tenbusch, president of International Samaritan. “That’s the type of person we want to recognize and celebrate on International Samaritan Day .”The first International Samaritan Day will be held on October 25, 2025. “We chose 10/25 because Luke 10:25 is when the Parable of the Good Samaritan begins,” Tenbusch said. “The Good Samaritan stopped to help a stranger in need, and put that man on a path to recovery.”That aligns with the work of International Samaritan. The global nonprofit has local teams in seven developing countries who regularly visit city dumpsites and nearby settlements, identifying children and young adults who want to continue their education and have a different life.“Scholarships are a game changer,” said Selam Terefe, International Samaritan’s Regional Director in East Africa. She points out that a different life is possible thanks to scholarship support, mentorship, and basic health and wellness services.The students who have received International Samaritan scholarships want to give back on International Samaritan Day. Some scholars are running a 5K to raise awareness and support. Other scholars are giving out Good Samaritan awards or holding art competitions.“We all need a Good Samaritan,” Tenbusch said. “For those of us who have had a Good Samaritan step in and help, we want to celebrate and honor them.”What can you do to celebrate? International Samaritan offers these ideas for how to celebrate International Samaritan Day on October 25:-Call or text your Good Samaritan and tell them what a difference they madein your life.-Find out what you would do if you were faced with the same choices asmany of our Samaritan Scholars. Explore this choose-your-path story Donate to International Samaritan and help give 50 children the chance to stay in school.International Samaritan currently supports 950 Samaritan Scholars in Central America, the Caribbean, and East Africa. To learn more, visit intsam.org.

