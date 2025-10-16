Canadian Construction Company to Invest $15 Million in Bladen County Rebar Manufacturing Plant, Adding 83 Jobs

NORTH CAROLINA, October 16 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced MST Rebar Inc., a fiberglass rebar supplier, will create 83 new jobs in Bladen County. The company will invest more than $15.5 million to locate its first U.S. fiberglass rebar manufacturing facility in the town of Bladenboro.

“North Carolina has the largest and most talented advanced manufacturing workforce in the Southeast – and it’s a great place to live,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are pleased to welcome MST Rebar to our state.”

Headquartered in Toronto, MST Rebar, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures the first-of-its-kind fiberglass composite material for industrial construction projects. Started by two brothers in 2012, MST Rebar has become one of the most sustainable concrete reinforcement suppliers in the world with growing demand for state transportation systems. The unique design makes it stronger, more durable, and lighter than traditional concrete reinforcement. MST will establish its operations in a 56,000-square-foot facility that can produce up to 75 miles of rebar each day.

“MST-BAR is a revolutionary industrial product,” said David Richardson, President of MST Rebar. “It’s corrosion resistant, stronger than steel, lasts longer than the concrete it is reinforcing quarter the weight of steel, which offers less workplace injuries, and allows for shipping four times as much per truckload. Our fiber glass rebar is produced with less energy and has a very low carbon footprint. We are proud to have MST-BAR in the construction of North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge.”

“In a dynamic economy, global manufacturers want to operate in places where they know they can succeed,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “MST Rebar’s decision to make Bladen County the base to produce their innovative fiber glass rebar speaks volumes to their confidence in our talent, business climate, and manufacturing economy.”

The new positions include apprentice machinists and inspectors, as well as engineers. Although wages will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions will be $54,361, which exceeds the Bladen County average wage of $46,867. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.5 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, awarded to MST Rebar USA, LLC, will help the company establish its location in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is outstanding news for Bladen County, and the entire state of North Carolina,” said Senator Brent Jackson. “I want to thank the diligent economic developers and elected officials who helped us recruit such an incredible company to Bladenboro.”

“MST Rebar could have made this investment anywhere in the world, but they chose Bladen County,” said Representative William D. Brisson. “We look forward to welcoming them to our community and developing a long-term partnership that supports our shared vision and growth.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Transportation, Golden LEAF Foundation, North Carolina Community College System, Bladen Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Four County EMC, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc., Bladen County Economic Development Commission, Boost the Boro, and the town of Bladenboro.