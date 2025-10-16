Freedom Collective Co. Launches Online Health Business Academy to Help Healthcare Professionals Build Digital Practices

Freedom Collective Co.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Collective Co., a business mentorship company for healthcare professionals, today announced the expansion of its Online Health Business Academy™, a trademarked program designed to help doctors, nurses, physician assistants, therapists, and other clinicians transition from traditional healthcare settings to profitable online businesses.

The program addresses growing concerns among healthcare professionals who report feeling burned out, financially capped, and restricted by traditional hospital schedules and insurance models. Through the Online Health Business Academy™, participants learn to package their medical expertise into online offerings, develop client acquisition systems, and create recurring revenue streams independent of institutional healthcare settings.

Freedom Collective Co. provides healthcare professionals with business frameworks, mentorship, and systems specifically tailored to their unique needs and expertise. The comprehensive mentorship program has helped clinicians launch online programs with clients paying between $3,000 and $10,000, with some participants scaling to multi-six and seven-figure businesses through licensing and membership models.

The company's founder previously built one of the largest health and wellness teams in the industry, comprising over 14,000 coaches and 48,000 customers, generating more than $7 million in revenue. After rebuilding following a major business model shift, the founder created proprietary systems that now form the foundation of Freedom Collective Co.'s methodology.

Recent recognition includes the 444 Visionary in Business Award and invitations to speak at high-level masterminds and think tanks, including the Porsche Cliff Co Entrepreneur Think Tank. The founder has also been featured in Medium, Times Square displays, podcasts, and national stages.

The Online Health Business Academy™ focuses on teaching healthcare professionals essential business skills including scalability, marketing, messaging, customer experience, and recurring revenue generation – areas typically not covered in traditional medical education.

Freedom Collective Co. is a business mentorship company serving healthcare professionals ready to build and scale online businesses. The company works with doctors, nurses, physician assistants, therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and other clinicians to help them transition their expertise online, create scalable systems, and achieve financial freedom beyond traditional healthcare constraints. Through its trademarked Online Health Business Academy™, Freedom Collective Co. provides frameworks and mentorship that enable healthcare professionals to attract consistent clients and build sustainable digital practices.

