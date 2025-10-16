Supreme Court names law clerks for 2026-2027 term

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who have been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2026-2027 term beginning August 1, 2026.

John Banks of Tampa, Florida, received a B.A. in Sociology with certificates in Criminology and Community Engagement from Stetson University and a Masters in College Student Personnel from the University of Tennessee. Mr. Banks is expected to receive his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in May 2026.

Darian Coghlan Feist of Mandan, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Marketing and Global Business with a minor in Professional Selling from North Dakota State University. Ms. Coghlan Feist is expected to receive her J.D. from Stetson University College of Law in May 2026.

Madelyn Nelson of Bismarck, North Dakota, earned a B.S. in Public Affairs and a B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Legal Studies from the University of North Dakota. Ms. Nelson is expected to receive her J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law in May 2026.

James Nicolai of Ellendale and Fargo, North Dakota, earned a B.A. from North Dakota State University in 1986. Mr. Nicolai later attended the University of North Dakota School of Law, graduating in 1990. He is a member of the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

John Sanden of Grand Forks, North Dakota, received a B.A. in History with minors in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the University of North Dakota. Mr. Sanden is expected to receive his J.D. from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in May 2026.