NEW QUANTUS INSIGHTS POLL: Alabama GOP Primary 2026 Poll Reveals Surprising Early Support

Quantus Insights New Poll: Alabama GOP Senate Race

NEW QUANTUS INSIGHTS POLL: Political outsider Navy SEAL Jared Hudson shocks Senate field, while Tuberville dominates governor’s race.

ANDOVER, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- *** NEW QUANTUS INSIGHTS POLL *** Political outsider Navy SEAL Jared Hudson shocks Senate field, while Tuberville dominates governor’s race.by Jason Corley Lead Pollster, Quantus InsightsSeptember 16, 2025 2:46PM CSTIn a state known for its loyalty and resolve, Alabama’s Republican base is sizing up its contenders for 2026. The latest Quantus Insights survey of 1,050 registered Republican primary voters, fielded October 13–14, offers an unvarnished look at where things stand: Who's rising, who's holding, and who's got work to do. (See the presentation and crosstabs here).U.S. Senate: Outsider Shakes the FieldThe surprise of the poll is Jared Hudson, a former Navy SEAL with no political background, leading the GOP Senate primary at 27%. Attorney General Steve Marshall trails narrowly at 24%, while Congressman Barry Moore lags at 9%. The rest of the field is mired in low single digits.But the real story may be the 36% still undecided—a sign that this contest is wide open, and the electorate is still weighing experience against conviction.Hudson’s support is anchored in voters who prize national security and personal grit—values he personifies. One in three respondents (33%) say a military or law enforcement background best prepares someone for the Senate, more than any other qualification. Marshall, by contrast, leans on name recognition and a law-and-order brand built in office. Moore remains a regional player, drawing from younger and more rural pockets but lacking broader traction.In Alabama, where outsiders often win by sounding more like the people than the politicians, Hudson’s lead is no fluke. But it’s also not a lock. With over a third of voters uncommitted, the Senate primary remains volatile.Governor’s Race: Tuberville DominatesNo contest is ever over in October, but Senator Tommy Tuberville’s 63% support in the gubernatorial primary tells a simple story: he starts with the stature, the name, and the base. His nearest opponent, Ken McFeeters, sits at 4%, with 22% undecided.Tuberville pulls north of 60% in every region and dominates across gender, age, and race lines. If this margin holds into the new year, the real fight may be for second place.Lieutenant Governor: A Wide-Open FieldWith no clear front-runner, the race for Lieutenant Governor is fractured. Wes Allen leads with 26%, trailed by A.J. McCarron (14%) and John Merrill (10%), with 36% still undecided. It's a crowded field without a commanding presence—yet. Every region shows variation, and no single bloc appears consolidated.This race is ripe for disruption. Name recognition and retail politics will matter here more than money or endorsements.Issues: Voters Draw Clear LinesOn the question of relocating U.S. Space Command to Alabama, Republican voters are nearly unanimous: 95% support the decision to move the HQ to Huntsville. That’s more than consensus. It’s a lock.On the other hand, 76% oppose the Biden-era diesel emission standards for trucks, seeing them as harmful to agriculture, industry, and the working-class backbone of the state. Only 16% support the measure, and opposition spans age, gender, and geography.TakeawayThe shape of Alabama’s 2026 GOP primary is becoming clearer but not yet settled. Tuberville’s grip on the governor’s race looks ironclad. The Senate race is a battle between biography and visibility. Down-ballot, voters remain up for grabs. But on the issues, Alabama Republicans are speaking with a single voice—pro-military, pro-industry, and deeply skeptical of federal overreach.As always, it will be turnout and message that separate the winners from the rest.Jason B. Corley is the co-founder and Lead Pollster at Quantus Insights. A former intelligence analyst with over 15 years of experience in data-driven environments, he specializes in election forecasting, political polling, and predictive analytics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.