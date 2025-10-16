Local Partnership Helps Connect Adoptable Dogs and Cats with Forever Families

Puppy waiting to play with forever family at Friends of Homeless Animals in Aldie, Va., which is a no-kill animal shelter providing dog adoptions and cat adoptions in VA, DC, and MD.

Friends of Homeless Animals and Dulles Motorcars Subaru team up for second annual adoption event

Partnerships like this help us bring attention to adoptable pets and the joy that comes from choosing adoption.” — Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHA

ALDIE, VA., VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Homeless Animals ( FOHA ) is again partnering with Dulles Motorcars Subaru for the annual Subaru Loves Pets event, part of Subaru's ongoing commitment to animal welfare and pet adoption. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18, at Dulles Motorcars Subaru, 107 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg, VA 20175. This marks the second year of collaboration between FOHA and Dulles Motorcars Subaru."We're grateful for the continued support from Dulles Motorcars Subaru," said Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHA. "Partnerships like this help us bring attention to adoptable pets and the joy that comes from choosing adoption. The grant funding we receive through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative makes a real difference in our ability to care for animals waiting for homes."According to the ASPCA, nearly 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year, where many wait to find loving homes. Through Subaru's partnership with the ASPCA, Dulles Motorcars Subaru provides direct funding to help FOHA cover essential adoption preparation costs, including veterinary care, surgeries, vaccinations, and other critical services that ensure animals are healthy and ready for their forever homes.The Oct. 18 event will feature adoptable cats and dogs from FOHA, providing visitors an opportunity to meet their future furry family members while learning more about the shelter's programs and mission.Subaru's nationwide "Subaru Loves Pets" initiative celebrates the unconditional love of animals and helps thousands of pets find homes each October through adoption events and shelter support across the country.For more details about adoptable animals or ways to get involved, visit www.foha.org or follow FOHA on social media.About Friends of Homeless AnimalsFriends of Homeless Animals is a no-kill animal shelter located near Aldie, Virginia. Established in 1973, FOHA has rescued and rehomed over 18,000 cats and dogs. The organization operates 365 days a year with dedicated staff and volunteers committed to finding forever homes for every animal in their care. Learn more at www.foha.org

