Zerzura Introduces the Dinner at Zerzura Camp : A Fine Dining Alternative to Desert Safari Dubai

Dinner setup at Zerzura Dinner setup at Zerzura during sunset Zerzuras solar powered camp at night

Zerzura launches a one-of-a-kind fine dining concept inspired by Mleiha’s history : the UAE’s only experience that combines adventure, culture, and cuisine.

This is where fine dining meets exploration. The first experience in the UAE where adventure, history, and gastronomy come together under the desert sky.” — Akash Ranjith, CEO of Zerzura Experiences

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerzura Experiences, the exclusive adventure and dining operator within Mleiha National Park, has officially unveiled its most anticipated offering yet — the Desert Dinner Experience, a fine dining journey that blends history, gastronomy, and adventure.

Unlike any dune buggy Dubai or desert safari Dubai experience, Zerzura’s new concept invites guests to embark on a self-drive buggy adventure across Sharjah’s breathtaking desert before sitting down to a four-course dinner inspired by the four historical eras of Mleiha. Each menu reflects a chapter in human civilization — from the Paleolithic age to the Islamic period — making it the first culinary storytelling experience of its kind in the UAE.

Where Fine Dining Meets Adventure

The Desert Dinner Experience represents the evolution of what a desert safari can be. Far from the crowded camp setups and buffet-style experiences associated with standard desert safari Dubai operators, Zerzura offers exclusivity, refinement, and a sense of discovery.

Guests begin their evening with a guided self-drive buggy tour, piloting Zerzura’s custom-built, high-performance vehicles through the UNESCO-nominated Mleiha landscape. Along the way, they pass ancient fossil beds, camel-shaped rock formations, and prehistoric sites that reveal 180,000 years of history.

After the adventure, guests arrive at Zerzura’s private desert camp — a solar-powered oasis designed for comfort and sustainability. Here, under a canopy of stars, they are welcomed to a fully set dining table where the evening’s culinary journey begins.

"We wanted to create something beyond just a meal or a drive," said Akash, CEO of Zerzura Experiences. "This is where fine dining meets exploration. Guests start with the thrill of adventure and end with a story told through food, culture, and the landscape around them."

A Menu Inspired by 180,000 Years of Civilization

Zerzura’s newly launched four-course menu is structured around the four key eras of Mleiha’s archaeological history — Paleolithic, Neolithic, Pre-Islamic, and Islamic.

Each course reflects the culinary evolution of the region, from ancient preservation techniques to the influence of spice trade and Arabian heritage. The full experience features eight meticulously crafted dishes, created in collaboration with expert chefs and culinary historians to ensure authenticity and innovation.

Guests might sample ingredients once traded along early caravan routes or taste modern reinterpretations of age-old cooking methods. Every course is paired with a story, connecting the plate to the land it comes from.

"We wanted our guests to not just eat — but to learn, to connect, and to taste history," Akash added. "This is the only place in the UAE where food, archaeology, and adventure come together in one experience."

Exclusive Access in a Protected Desert

What truly sets Zerzura apart is its exclusivity. It is the only company in the UAE with official permission to operate self-drive dune buggy tours within the protected Mleiha National Park.

This unique access allows Zerzura to offer what no dune buggy Dubai or desert safari Dubai provider can — a seamless adventure-to-dining experience set in a private, untouched desert with no other operators nearby.

Each experience is capped at limited numbers to ensure privacy, tranquility, and environmental sustainability. Guests can choose between shared dinners or fully private setups, each featuring bespoke décor, ambient lighting, and table service under the open sky.

"Being the only company with an exclusive desert to operate in gives us the freedom to craft experiences that feel personal, uninterrupted, and authentic," Akash explained. "When you’re here, it’s just you, the stars, and the desert — it’s magical."

A Sustainable Fine Dining Experience

Zerzura’s desert camp is powered entirely by solar energy, with water conservation systems and waste reduction protocols as part of its long-standing sustainability commitment.

From locally sourced ingredients to reusable dining ware and biodegradable materials, every detail aligns with Zerzura’s mission to deliver luxury responsibly. The fine dining setup itself is built using modular, low-impact structures designed to leave no trace in the desert environment.

"Our sustainability initiatives are not just part of the experience — they define it," said Akash. "We’re proving that premium doesn’t have to mean wasteful. Sustainability and luxury can coexist beautifully."

An Alternative to the Typical Desert Safari

In a tourism market saturated with dune buggy Dubai and desert safari Dubai operators offering nearly identical itineraries, Zerzura stands apart by focusing on exclusivity, storytelling, and authenticity.

Instead of short, high-speed rides or large shared buffets, Zerzura’s approach is deeply personal. Guests are invited to connect with the desert’s natural beauty and history while enjoying an experience that engages all the senses.

Whether it’s a sunset buggy drive followed by dinner, or a private anniversary celebration under the stars, the Desert Dinner Experience offers the kind of intimacy and emotion rarely found in large-scale tours.

Bringing Mleiha’s Story to Life

Every element of Zerzura’s new experience pays homage to Mleiha’s cultural and geological importance. The dining area itself is positioned against fossil-rich dunes that were once part of an ancient seabed, offering a surreal backdrop for a meal rooted in history.

Guests can also explore the nearby Mleiha Archaeological Center, which provides additional context to the stories woven into each course of the meal.

"Our goal has always been to celebrate Mleiha — its history, its ecosystem, and its mystery," said Akash. "The Desert Dinner Experience is a tribute to everything that makes this place so extraordinary."

The UAE’s Most Unique Desert Experience

By combining self-drive dune buggy adventures, fine dining, and archaeological storytelling, Zerzura has created a new category of desert tourism in the UAE — one that appeals to both thrill-seekers and culture lovers.

No other operator in the region offers such a seamless blend of performance, luxury, and meaning. For travelers searching for a desert safari Dubai alternative that’s more refined, more private, and more memorable, Zerzura delivers an experience unmatched anywhere else.

About Zerzura Experiences

Zerzura Experiences operates exclusively within Mleiha National Park, offering self-drive dune buggy adventures, private dining experiences, and guided archaeological and nature tours. Known for its sustainability-first approach, Zerzura merges adventure, culture, and luxury to redefine what a desert experience can be.

Dinner at Zerzura camp

