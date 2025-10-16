UNITAR launches Human Rights initiative with the Dubai Police

16 October 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is delighted to partner with the Dubai Police for a series of envisioned capacity-building programmes. The first of these flagship initiatives will take place from 21 to 23 October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and will focus on the topic of Human Rights.

This three-day training marks an important milestone in the partnership between UNITAR and the Dubai Police, aimed at consolidating and strengthening existing human rights practices already embedded within the Force’s operations. It seeks to further enhance the integration of human rights principles into everyday policing.

Policing represents one of the most visible expressions of a State’s commitment to the rule of law and justice. Every interaction between law enforcement officials and the public is an opportunity to uphold human dignity, fairness, and accountability. This training builds on established standards to translate these universal values into practical skills and operational approaches that guide police work in all situations — from routine patrols to public-order management and engagement with vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Building upon the international and regional human rights instruments ratified by the United Arab Emirates, the training offers participants both a conceptual foundation and a practical understanding of how human rights standards apply to policing. Through interactive sessions, case studies, and discussions, participants will explore how a rights-based approach enhances professionalism, public trust, and effectiveness in maintaining security.

This first session sets the stage for a long-term collaboration between UNITAR and the Dubai Police, reinforcing the Force’s ongoing culture of respect for human rights within law enforcement and supporting the UAE’s continued engagement with international standards of excellence in policing.