MojoAuth Partners with Bubble to Bring Passwordless Authentication to 5 Million Developers

No-Code Giant Bubble Partners with MojoAuth to Make Enterprise Security a 10-Minute Setup—Solo Founders Can Now Deploy What Used to Require Security Teams

No-code is eating enterprise software, we're making sure it doesn't choke on authentication.” — Dev Kumar, CEO at MojoAuth

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MojoAuth, the leading passwordless authentication platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Bubble to deliver enterprise-grade security to the no-code giant's 5+ million developers. The integration marks the death of DIY authentication hacks and positions MojoAuth as the security backbone for the exploding $45 billion no-code market One Plugin. Zero Passwords. Five Million Developers.MojoAuth just handed enterprise security to every Bubble developer on the planet. The new native integration means a bootstrapped founder launching tonight deploys the same authentication protecting Fortune 500 companies—without hiring a security team or writing backend code."We're killing the password for the biggest builder community in the world," said Dev Kumar, CEO at MojoAuth. "Five million Bubble developers just got instant access to magic links, biometric login, and passkeys. The authentication gap between no-code and enterprise just closed."The Problem That VanishedUntil today, Bubble developers faced a brutal reality: passwords cause 81% of data breaches , kill 35% of signups, and devour 40% of support time. Yet building secure authentication meant weeks of work and fragile workarounds—storing OTPs in databases, hacking password resets into fake passwordless flows, debugging session management at scale.MojoAuth's plugin eliminates that entirely. Install. Configure. Deploy. Done.Why Bubble Chose MojoAuthThe partnership delivers production-ready authentication infrastructure:- OpenID Connect standard powering Google and Microsoft logins- Intelligent fallback when devices don't support biometrics- Zero-maintenance scaling handling millions of authentications- Enterprise compliance meeting GDPR, CCPA requirements out-of-boxEarly adopters report 60% fewer support tickets, 35% higher conversion rates, and zero credential-stuffing vulnerabilities.Market ImplicationsThis partnership positions MojoAuth at the center of no-code's enterprise expansion. As platforms like Bubble power serious SaaS, e-commerce, and fintech applications, authentication becomes the critical differentiator. MojoAuth just became the default security layer."No-code is eating enterprise software," added Kumar. "We're making sure it doesn't choke on authentication."Available ImmediatelyThe MojoAuth Passwordless Login plugin launches in Bubble's marketplace. Developers access magic links, email/SMS OTPs, WebAuthn passkeys, WhatsApp login, and social login through one integration.About MojoAuthMojoAuth eliminates passwords for millions across e-commerce, SaaS, fintech, and healthcare. The cloud-based platform delivers magic links, biometric authentication, and passkeys—all built on OpenID Connect (OIDC) standards. MojoAuth reduces breaches, boosts conversions, and cuts support costs while scaling effortlessly. Learn more at mojoauth.comAbout BubbleBubble is the world's most powerful no-code platform with 5+ million users building production applications without code. more info at https://bubble.io/ Resources:- Plugin: https://bubble.io/plugin/mojoauth-passwordless-login-1617968519986x396803102171201540 - Docs: https://docs.mojoauth.com/lowcode-nocode-integration/bubble

