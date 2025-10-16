Artivist Jacqueline Rudolph to Exhibit at Spectrum Miami Show December 3-7

Original 48 x 60 mixed media painting on canvas symbolizes the Warriorship of a strong, courageous and compassionate Matriarch An original 80 x 60 mixed media painting on canvas that is a commentary on unity, diversity, the power of identity and the importance of equality A vibrant 46 x 46 mixed media painting on canvas representing the power and pride of the rebel, a true warrior queen of hearts

New Contemporary Impressionist Portraits and Figurative Sculpture

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artemis Art Management Inc., a NM company headquartered in Santa Fe, announced today that its first featured activist artist (“Artivist”) Jacqueline Rudolph was selected to exhibit her work at “Spectrum Miami”, the premier satellite art fair during Miami Art Week taking place in the Wynwood Art District, known as “Miami’s artsiest ‘hood”. Presenting independent career artists and younger galleries that are pushing the boundaries in significant ways, the show is one of several sponsored around the country by the esteemed Redwood Art Group. Rudolph also exhibited at Art Santa Fe last July, where she won the award for “Best New Exhibitor”. While recently emerging on the national scene, Rudolph is held in high regard in New Mexico.Rudolph will be exhibiting samples of her vibrant impressionist portraits as well as samples of her sculptures at the Miami Wynwood Convention Center from Thursday, December 3rd through Sunday, December 7, from 12 noon to 8 PM each day.Her work will be alongside renowned galleries, acclaimed art publishers and other revered collectors and arts aficionados, including over 2,000 designers, architects and high-net-worth buyers from the United States and around the world. An audience of more than 40,000 are expected to be attending Spectrum Miami.Spectrum Miami features an international slate of artists and galleries, running adjacent to the world-renowned Art Basel Miami and sister fair Red Dot Miami, and offers the unique opportunity to connect with blue-chip galleries and emerging artists. “It’s where contemporary meets extraordinary,” as the Redwood website declares.“The concept of ‘Artivism’ — the fusion of art and activism — is emerging as a potent force for social change,” noted Joyce Bogosian, Chief Marketing Officer of Artemis. About her own art, Rudolph added: “The theme of empowered spirit is consistent in my work, which inspires a vision of what we can each achieve to foster unity and justice.”Spectrum Miami provides a forum for Rudolph and other talented artists to display their work in a public space, whereas her private studio in Santa Fe is open by appointment only. See samples of her work at ArtemisArtManagement.com , where you can sign up to be informed of an upcoming auction of one of Rudolph’s hand-painted leather jackets featuring iconic celebrity activists.Jacqueline Rudolph and her artwork are represented by Artemis Art Management Inc, headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. See more about Jacqueline and her work at www.artemisartmanagement.com About Artemis Art Management Inc. - A startup company that promotes activist artists and their work. It contributes a portion of its sales to the HER2 Foundation, a non-profit founded by the owners of Artemis, for women dealing with the plight of breast cancer. Also see Her2Foundation.org for further information about the foundation and how you can help fulfill its mission.

Meet Prolific Artivist Jacqueline Rudolph from Santa Fe NM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.