Paydirt Games Inc closes $2M Series A to launch first PC game title Fatal Frontier 1869 this Fall

Paydirt Games first game Fatal Frontier 1869 launches this Fall on PC

Paydirt Games, Inc. announces $2M Series A bringing total funding north of $3.5M with first PC game title Fatal Frontier 1869 launching late Fall 2025

PC gamers have both grown up and grown tired of the same entertainment models. Embedded rewards brings a visceral thrill to games where success or failure simply matters more.” — Dermot S. Smurfit

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paydirt Games, Inc. (“Paydirt Games” or “the Company”), an independent video game studio developing real-world value entertainment experiences, today announced the successful closing of its Series A financing round, raising over $2,000,000 from a group of High Net Worth Individuals, Management, and a founder of Rebellion Software, one of the United Kingdom’s largest and most successful game development studios.This follows the Company’s Seed round in Q1 2024, which raised more than $1,000,000, and brings Paydirt Games’ total funding to date to over $3.5 million. The proceeds from the Series A will be used to launch operations, scale its proprietary platform technology, and accelerate user acquisition marketing for the Company’s upcoming PC game Fatal Frontier 1869, scheduled to launch in late Fall 2025.A Bold Vision for Skill-Based, Real-World Value GamingPaydirt Games commenced pre-launch marketing of Fatal Frontier 1869 in late Summer 2025 and has already built a substantial audience of U.S. players anticipating its release. Set in 19th-century Alaska, players command a crew of rugged pioneers prospecting for gold — gold that holds real-world monetary value.The game blends survival, exploration, resource gathering, and combat into a skill-based “midcore” experience designed for PC audiences seeking depth and reward beyond traditional free-to-play titles. Fatal Frontier 1869 was designed with creative input from the co-creator of World of Warcraft and is powered by a Player Account Management (PAM), KYC, and payments platform engineered by professionals who previously built and scaled FanDuel’s regulated gaming infrastructure across multiple U.S. states. Dermot S. Smurfit , President & CEO, commented “We’re offering players an exciting new way to play midcore PC games within established genres augmented by real money gameplay. Video gamers have both grown up and grown tired of games offering the same interactive entertainment models. Embedded real world value brings a visceral thrill to games where success or failure simply matters more.” Dr Martin Smith , Chief Technical Officer, commented "Leveraging extensive understanding of real money gameplay systems we have implemented a unique and reusable technical framework designed to deliver fair outcomes to players challenged to exercise substantial physical and mental skill in pursuit of reward."Kevin Beardslee, Creative Lead and Studio Head, commented “Designing F2P games with optional real money gameplay must to be done from ‘Day One’ in development. Retrofitting real money into an existing game will fail if not part of the design psychology and gameplay loops from ‘day one’. My studio team has blended questing, exploration, combat, survival, action RPG elements and more into an authentic pioneering game early players frequently describe as ‘Oregon Trail 2.0’. Times were tough then and so is this experience: Traversing a vast wilderness infested with wolves, bears and cut throats, carrying hundreds of dollars of hard-earned gold brings a whole new level of engagement and emotion to interactive entertainment.”Direct-to-Player DistributionFatal Frontier 1869 will be available as a direct download via www.FatalFrontier.com — independent of third-party app stores — and is offered as a free-to-play (F2P) experience. Account-based gaming positions the Company to build shareholder value in the Platform designed to enable third party game developers to leverage the Company’s unique operational experience, compliance capabilities and skill-based game mechanisms powering real money gameplay loops.About Paydirt Games, Inc.Founded January 2024 in Newport Beach, California, Paydirt Games, Inc. develops immersive, skill-based video games where player performance drives real-world outcomes. The company’s proprietary platform integrates secure player identity, compliance, and payments to power the next generation of value-driven interactive entertainment.For more information, please visit www.PaydirtGames.com Media & Corporate Enquiries:James Rossetto, Senior Operations Director — james@paydirtgames.comPaul Kim, Director of Finance – paul@paydirtgames.com### END ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.