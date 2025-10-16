Olympia Moving & Storage Marks Over 30 Years of Service as Demand for Reliable Movers Rises in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Moving & Storage, a leading moving and logistics company serving the Washington metro area, is celebrating more than three decades in business as local demand for trusted, full-service movers continues to climb.Founded in 1993 by Michael Gilmartin in Boston, Olympia Moving & Storage has grown from a small neighborhood mover into a national network known for excellence, efficiency, and personalized service. The company now operates five regional branches — including Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Austin, and Tampa — and provides a complete range of relocation and packing services in D.C., designed to help both residential and commercial clients move with confidence.“Our growth is built on something very simple — we do what we say we’ll do,” said Michael Gilmartin, Founder and CEO of Olympia Moving & Storage. “In D.C., where timing and professionalism matter more than ever, clients value a partner who understands how to move efficiently without compromising care.”Rising Demand in the Washington Metro AreaAccording to recent U.S. Census data, the D.C. metro area remains one of the nation’s most mobile regions, with population shifts fueled by government contracting, technology jobs, and federal relocations. That’s driving increased need for reliable apartment movers in D.C. and comprehensive packing services in Washington D.C., particularly among professionals, students, and families navigating dense urban living.Olympia’s Washington movers team specializes in apartment, condominium, and townhouse moves — handling tight staircases, building regulations, and parking logistics that many competitors overlook. Their combination of trained crews, modern equipment, and real-time communication tools has helped them stand out in a crowded market.Beyond Moving: Personalized, Full-Service CareOlympia also continues to expand its packing services in D.C., offering tailored solutions that include fragile-item protection, furniture disassembly, and sustainable packing materials. Their local movers assist clients across Northern Virginia and Maryland, ensuring seamless relocation support throughout the region.“We see every move as a reflection of our brand,” added Gilmartin. “That’s why we invest heavily in staff training and customer care — because we’re not just moving boxes; we’re moving lives.”With over 30 years of proven expertise and a mission to redefine what customers expect from the moving industry, Olympia Moving & Storage remains one of the most respected and enduring names in American relocation.About Olympia Moving & StorageFounded in 1993, Olympia Moving & Storage provides residential, commercial, and specialty moving services nationwide. With offices in Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Austin, and Tampa, the company delivers comprehensive local, long-distance, and international relocation solutions backed by exceptional customer care.Press Contact:Olympia Moving & StorageWashington D.C. BranchPhone: (800) 222-4744Email: info@olympiamoving.comWebsite: https://olympiamoving.com

