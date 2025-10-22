Coast to Coast Network of Compass Wraps Up Inspiring Annual Retreat in Nantucket

Coast to Coast Network on Nantucket Happy Hour Event for the Coast to Coast Network Dinner at Brotherhood of Thieves with the Coast to Coast Network on Nantucket Evening at Cisco on Nantucket with the Coast to Coast Network Coast to Coast Network Logo

The Coast to to Coast Network at Compass enjoyed time on Nantucket collaborating and learning from one another on their annual retreat.

The power of this network lies not just in our shared success but in our shared vision of creating the most seamless and elevated experience for our clients for all of their real estate needs.” — Erin Ballard, Founder Coast to Coast Network

NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coast to Coast Network of Compass, a premier collective of seasoned luxury real estate advisors at Compass representing over 80 markets across the United States, recently concluded its annual retreat on the idyllic shores of Nantucket Island.The annual retreat for the Coast to Coast Network serves as a time for collaboration, education, and rejuvenation among top-producing agents within Compass. Hosted at the beautiful Nantucket estate of Peter McHugh, friend of Angela Swift, network partner for Greenwich, Connecticut, the retreat brought together advisors from across the country for a four-day experience centered around connection and growth. “Bonding, sharing and lifting each other up both personally and professionally is a priceless experience” said Swift.“What makes Compass so special is not only the technology, our leadership and marketing, it is the people. The friendships, and the commitment of excellence across our network elevates how we all serve our clients.”One of the highlights of the weekend included a serene yoga session on the deck, led by Erin Chadwick of the Santa Barbara market, offering attendees a moment to reset and reflect amid a demanding industry followed by a wonderful brunch hosted by Joan and Jessica Witter representing the Cape Cod market for the group. Attendees also enjoyed a friendly and energetic pickleball tournament hosted by Peter Colbert and Monica Lussier from the Wine Country and Santa Cruz markets.“After a week on Nantucket with my fellow Coast to Coasters at Compass, I was reminded continuously how special the relationships are that bond us in Real Estate. Not only are these colleagues top agents and collaborators, they are my close friends that I would hang out with every day because we just have fun together.” Peter Colbert, Wine Country Colbert Group.In addition to structured events, Coast to Coast Network partners took time to explore the natural beauty of Nantucket—biking along scenic trails, enjoying sunset happy hours, taking peaceful walks to historic lighthouses, and of course, indulging in the island’s renowned food and shopping scenes. The event featured workshops, networking dinners, and moments of intentional reflection designed to foster deeper relationships among members, and to strategize on how to better serve clients navigating the complex luxury real estate market across the United States.Established in 2018, by Erin Ballard of the Dallas, Texas market, the Coast to Coast Network of Compass has grown into a powerhouse of real estate expertise with over 75 agents, specializing in helping clients find first homes, second homes, vacation properties, and real estate investment opportunities across the country.“The power of this network lies not just in our shared success but in our shared vision of creating the most seamless and elevated experience for our clients for all of their real estate needs," said Ballard. "I know with absolute certainty when I send one of my clients to any network partner of Coast to Coast, I am confident they will be in the best hands for all of their real estate needs. Gathering in person reminds us that collaboration and personal relationships remain at the heart of real estate.”As the Coast to Coast Network continues to grow, the group remains committed to excellence, market expertise, and a collaborative approach that delivers unmatched value to clients in every region they serve.Comprising an elite network of the top realtors and brokers in the nation, Coast to Coast is elegantly redefining the modern real estate experience. Forever providing the highest caliber of service in the country, this unique and exciting partnership empowers its discerning and diverse clientele with strong strategic connections elevated by the industry’s most cutting edge technology.Setting the new standard for excellence when it comes to buying and selling, Coast to Coast is founded on three unwavering principles:We are Collaborative | Constantly fostering strong national connections, our team of top tier professionals is able to uncover and access the most exceptional and exclusive properties in the U.S. These vast and varied partnerships ensure white-glove, concierge-level service throughout every aspect of the buying and selling process, from listing and staging, to pricing, financing, and even coordinating a cross-country move with ease and sophistication.We are Curated | Elevating the real estate experience from a simple transaction to an undeniable art form, Coast to Coast agents curate the entire process to fit the needs and desires of their clients. Whether it be the purchase of a first home, an investment property, or a charming vacation getaway, the professionals in the Coast to Coast network serve as consummate advisors who can confidently choreograph a seamless and enjoyable purchase or sale.We are Boundless | Not bound by one city or market, Coast to Coast reflects today’s global buyer. Poised and positioned to address the needs of any real estate portfolio, this collective of 75 top-performing agents delivers unparalleled insight and access to 80 markets across the U.S. and beyond.A truly exceptional team of experts, Coast to Coast instills tremendous value at every opportunity while remaining a nationally recognized and trusted source of expertise when it comes to buying, selling, and navigating the increasingly complex luxury real estate market.Areas we cover : Atlanta. Annapolis. Aspen. Austin. Bellevue. Beverly Hills. Boise, Boston. Boulder. Breckenridge. Brentwood. Brooklyn. Calabasas. Cape Cod. Carmel. Carpinteria. Charlotte, Charleston. Chicago. Contra Costa. Dallas. Denver. Destin. Eagle. East Bay. Fort Collins. Fort Lauderdale. Fort Worth. Greenwich. Hamptons. Hawaii. Hinsdale. Houston. Hudson Valley / Catskills. Indiana. Inland Empire. Irvine. Jupiter. Kansas City. Miami. Laguna Beach. Lake Tahoe. Long Island. Los Angeles. Los Gatos. Malibu. Manhattan Beach. Maryland. Miami. Montecito. Monterey. Napa. Naples. Nashville. New Jersey. New York. Newport Beach. North Shore Chicago. Northern Virginia. Oakland. Orlando. Paradise Valley. Pasadena. Pebble Beach. Phoenix. Philadelphia. Queens. Raleigh. Rancho Santa Fe. Richmond. Sacramento. San Diego. San Francisco. San Gabriel Valley. Santa Barbara. Scottsdale. Seattle. Silicon Valley. Sonoma. Southern Jersey Coast. Stamford. St. Louis. Vail. Washington D.C. Westchester. West Palm Beach. 30 A Beach Towns.For more information about the Coast to Coast Network, or to connect with a trusted real estate advisor in your market, visit coasttocoastcompass.com.Media Contact:Erin Ballard, Foundererin.ballard@compass.com214-549-4823

