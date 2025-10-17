Stashlete Launches Events and Marketing Management to Modernize Youth Sports Fundraising

Stashlete adds Events and Marketing Management, streamlining fundraising, operations, and social media for youth sports organizations.

Too many are stuck using half a dozen tools just to run one season. With Stashlete, they can plan events, launch fundraising campaigns, and marketing requests — all in one place.” — Brian Hodges

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the youth sports industry experiences unprecedented growth and increased digital transformation, Stashlete today announced the launch of its expanded Events and Marketing Management suite — officially positioning itself as the all-in-one platform for youth sports organizations.

This release comes at a pivotal time, as clubs, teams, and foundations seek to streamline fundraising, event coordination, and marketing under one intelligent, automated system. With Stashlete, organizations can now manage fundraising, events, payments, communications, marketing, and social media requests — all in a single platform.

“We’ve listened closely to what youth sports organizations truly need,” said Brian Hodges, Sales Manager at Stashlete. “Too many directors, coaches, and administrators are stuck using half a dozen tools just to run one season. With Stashlete, they can plan events, launch fundraising campaigns, and even handle social media and marketing requests — all in one place. It’s the modern, efficient solution this industry has been waiting for, and it’s going to change how youth programs fundraise and grow.”

A Smarter Solution for a Rapidly Expanding Industry

The youth sports sector is growing at over 30% annually, representing one of the fastest-expanding segments in the sports economy. Yet, many organizations continue to rely on outdated, manual fundraising and fragmented digital tools.

Stashlete’s integrated system replaces those inefficiencies with AI-driven automation, simplifying operations while helping organizations raise more funds in less time.

No more popcorn sales.

No more juggling spreadsheets and multiple subscriptions.

Stashlete centralizes it all — empowering administrators, coaches, and foundations to focus on developing athletes and building community rather than managing logistics.

AI-Powered Automation and Marketing Intelligence

Unlike traditional fundraising tools, Stashlete leverages proprietary AI automation to personalize outreach, optimize campaign timing, and analyze donor and event data. The platform’s new Marketing Request feature also allows teams to create, approve, and schedule branded content and social media posts directly within the dashboard — eliminating email chains and creative bottlenecks.

“Our AI tools don’t just automate — they enhance efficiency,” added Hodges. “From predictive campaign performance to automated marketing workflows, Stashlete helps organizations operate like major programs — even on limited staff and time.”

For larger foundations or multi-team organizations, Stashlete provides enterprise-level analytics and automation, delivering real-time insights into fundraising performance, community engagement, and event ROI.

Redefining the Future of Youth Sports Technology

While most youth sports teams rely on a patchwork of third-party fundraising apps, event tools, and marketing services, Stashlete’s unified platform eliminates those silos entirely. The result is a modern, scalable system that supports both local teams and national foundations in achieving their growth goals.

By integrating AI automation, events management, and marketing coordination, Stashlete is helping youth sports organizations thrive in a data-driven, digital-first landscape.

“This isn’t just an update — it’s a transformation,” said Hodges. “Stashlete is redefining what it means to be efficient, connected, and future-ready in youth sports technology.”

About Stashlete

Stashlete is the all-in-one fundraising, events, and marketing management platform built for youth sports organizations, foundations, and teams. Combining automation, AI, and streamlined communication tools, Stashlete helps organizations raise more funds, manage operations, and grow their brand — all without the need for multiple tools or subscriptions.

For more information, visit www.stashlete.com

or contact contact@stashlete.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.