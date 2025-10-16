NovaCentrix Introduces Metalon® HPSC-U Family of Silver-Coated Copper Inks: High Performance at a Fraction of the Cost

By combining cost efficiency with high performance, these inks empower manufacturers to scale economically while maintaining superior device reliability.” — Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCentrix , the global leader in conductive inks and photonic curing technologies, is proud to announce the launch of its new Metalon® HPSC-U family of silver-coated copper inks, engineered for screen printing and dispensing applications. These advanced inks deliver conductivity comparable to pure silver formulations while offering significant cost savings — an ideal solution as silver prices continue to rise.“With the HPSC-U inks, manufacturers no longer need to choose between performance and price,” said Dr. Dave Pope, VP of R&D and Manufacturing at NovaCentrix. “By precisely controlling the silver-to-copper ratio, we’ve created a line that delivers high conductivity, excellent environmental stability, and strong adhesion — all at a substantially lower cost than traditional silver inks.”High Performance Meets Cost EfficiencyThe HPSC-U inks are specifically formulated for screen printing and dispensing processes, offering excellent adhesion, smooth line formation, and robust curing compatibility with both thermal and photonic processes. The silver coating on the copper particles ensures oxidation resistance and long-term electrical stability across a wide range of substrates.High Value, High PerformanceThe MetalonHPSC-U inks combine the electrical performance of silver with the cost efficiency of copper, providing excellent oxidation resistance and durability across flexible and rigid substrates. Designed for both thermal and photonic curing, these inks are production-ready for high-volume applications in printed electronics, sensors, antennas, and interconnects.Key Features of HPSC-U Inks:• Economical Pricing – Significantly lower cost than pure silver inks• High Metal Loading – 87% w/w total metal content for excellent conductivity• High Conductivity at Low Curing Temperatures – Enables use on heat-sensitive substrates• Excellent Water and Alcohol Resistance – Reliable performance in harsh environments• Flexible with Strong Adhesion – Ideal for both flexible and rigid substrates• Easy Equipment Cleanup – Printing equipment cleans easily with isopropanol• Solderable – Enables robust electrical and mechanical interconnects“The HPSC-U family underscores NovaCentrix’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer value,” said Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix. “By combining cost efficiency with high performance, these inks empower manufacturers to scale economically while maintaining superior device reliability.”AvailabilityThe Metalon® HPSC-U Silver-Coated Copper Ink Family is available for purchase at https://novacentrix.com/product/hpsc-u-silver-coated-copper-inks/ For more information please see contact information below:Rudy Ghosh, PhDVP, Business and Applications DevelopmentNovaCentrixRudy.ghosh@novacentrix.com+1 614 620 1855

