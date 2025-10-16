Hurley Electric Expands with New Harrisburg Office, Bringing Trusted Local Electrical Services to Central PA Customers

Hurley Electric Hurley Headquarters in Mechanicsburg

Family-owned Hurley Electric opens new Harrisburg location to expand fast, local service across Central Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurley Electric , one of Central Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing family-owned electrical companies, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Harrisburg, PA. This expansion allows the company to better serve both the East and West Shores, reinforcing its commitment to fast, reliable, and community-driven service throughout the region.Founded by Mike Hurley, a hands-on business owner, Hurley Electric has grown rapidly thanks to its customer-first approach and deep local roots. With the new office now open in the state capital, Hurley Electric is quickly becoming the go-to Harrisburg electrician for both homeowners and businesses. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg with a growing fleet of fully equipped service trucks—including three new vans added this year alone—the company continues to meet the increasing demand for top-tier residential and commercial electrical services across Central PA."Opening our Harrisburg office is a proud moment for us—not just as a business milestone, but as a way to stay true to our roots. We're growing, yes, but we’re still your neighbors. We live here, we work here, and we care about the people we serve. This new location lets us respond faster and provide even more reliable service to the communities we call home."— Mike Hurley, Owner, Hurley ElectricWith a comprehensive range of services including 24/7 emergency calls, panel upgrades , EV charger installations, ceiling fan and lighting installs, Generac generator installations, solar panel work, and whole-home safety inspections, Hurley Electric has earned the trust of homeowners and businesses alike. The company is licensed, insured (PA License #PA031867), and backed by hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google.One such review from a satisfied customer, Casey, highlights the level of service customers can expect:“Josh was professional, and was able to get my electric working the same day he came out for an estimate. Quick, friendly, down to earth. Would recommend to anyone! Thank you guys.”What sets Hurley Electric apart is Mike Hurley’s personal involvement in day-to-day operations, ensuring every job meets the company’s high standards. Free in-home estimates and inspections are available to all new and returning customers.Now Serving Harrisburg, PA with Fast, Local ServiceThe new office brings greater convenience and shorter response times to customers across Dauphin County and surrounding areas. Whether it’s a small fix or a full-scale installation, Hurley Electric is equipped and ready to serve.Request a Free In-Home Inspection Today📞 Call: 717-678-7550🌐 Visit: https://hurleyelectrical.com ✉️ Email: support@hurleyelectric.comAbout Hurley ElectricHurley Electric is a family-owned, locally operated electrical company serving Central Pennsylvania. Known for its rapid growth, highly trained staff, and dedication to community values, Hurley Electric delivers reliable electrical solutions that customers trust—day or night.

