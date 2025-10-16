RockNTix Launches AI-Powered Event Ticketing — Smarter Events & Transparent Pricing

RockNTix Event Ticketing app

AI-Powered Event Creation and Discovery. $1 Service Fee for ticket buyers. Event Creators only pay cc processing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockNTix, the next-generation event ticketing platform, officially launched on iOS and Android, aiming to challenge the legacy systems that dominate live events . RockNTix empowers creators with AI-driven event creation tools and fans with personalized event discovery—all while keeping pricing radically fair.With AI-powered event creation, organizers can set up shows in a few minutes. The app's My Pulse feature learns each fan's vibe, recommending events that match their tastes and experiences.Unlike big-ticketing platforms, RockNTix only charges ticket buyers $1 per ticket, and event creators only pay credit card processing fees — no hidden costs, no surprises. No contracts, no subscriptions."We're breaking the ticketing monopoly and putting people first," said Mo Abersheid, CEO of RockNTix. "Fans deserve fair prices, and creators deserve real control.""Our mission is to level the playing field," Mo continued. "By combining AI innovation with fair economics, we're giving creators and fans a platform built on transparency and trust."RockNTix is now live on the App Store and Google Play.Discover more at https://rockntix.com Contact: support@rockntix.com

RockNTix app demo

