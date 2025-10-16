MSTRpay Appoints Dean Petkanas as Chief Executive Officer

Fintech veteran brings over 25 years of capital markets experience to lead MSTRpay’s next phase of global growth

MSTRpay allows me to work with an outstanding team and fulfil the unfinished business of bringing solutions to millions of people who are underserved in the world of digital banking." — Dean Petkanas

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSTRpay is proud to announce the appointment of Dean Petkanas as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With a distinguished track record in corporate finance, executive leadership, and strategic growth, Mr Petkanas will guide MSTRpay into its next phase of innovation, expansion, and value creation for clients, partners, and shareholders. The company’s upcoming regional launches across Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean mark a key step in its international expansion strategy.A visionary leader for the futureDean Petkanas brings more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets, and executive management. He has deep expertise in structuring high-growth enterprises, guiding transformational strategies, and navigating complex financial environments. Before joining MSTRpay, Mr Petkanas led and co-founded companies across sectors, including biotechnology and life sciences, where his leadership proved instrumental in developing business models, securing financing, and licensing intellectual property. Throughout his career, Mr Petkanas has earned a reputation for integrity, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence. His appointment marks a significant milestone in MSTRpay’s evolution, reinforcing the company’s mission to deliver next-generation payments, fintech services, and digital commerce solutions.Strategic priorities aheadUnder his leadership, MSTRpay will focus on:Accelerating product innovation to meet evolving market demandsStrengthening technology infrastructure and security capabilitiesExpanding regional and global partnershipsEnhancing customer-centric solutions tailored to diverse sectorsDriving sustainable, profitable growthLeadership and team confidence“Dean is exactly the kind of visionary, results-driven executive we were seeking,” said Erik Skjöldebrand, Chairman of the Board, MSTRpay AB. “His depth of experience, strategic mindset, and ethical approach align perfectly with MSTRpay’s future direction. We are confident he will lead us to new heights.”Mr Petkanas’s appointment underscores MSTRpay’s commitment to strengthening leadership, investing in top-tier talent, and fostering a culture of innovation and integrity.Statement from Dean Petkanas“In 1998, I started a fintech company that had tremendous potential and upside. As the circumstances revolving around 9-11 shifted my path away from fintech, there was never a doubt in my mind that I would be back in the game. I am now back in the game, with the opportunity to steer the ship at MSTRpay. MSTRpay allows me to work with an outstanding team and fulfil the unfinished business of bringing solutions to millions of people who are underserved in the world of digital banking.”About MSTRpayMSTRpay is a forward-looking fintech company dedicated to enabling seamless, secure, and innovative payment and commerce solutions. With a commitment to customer success, technological excellence, and strategic growth, MSTRpay is positioned to lead in the evolving digital economy.Download the MSTRpay app:Android (Google Play)iOS (Apple Store)Media Contact:MSTRpay Communications:media@mstrpay.com

